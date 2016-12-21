Estas son las 5 latinas fitness que más llaman la atención en Instagram (Fotos)

El Ciudadano
Ayer 20:12
#Tendencias

Sin duda alguna, Instagram se ha posicionado como una de las redes sociales más relevantes en el último tiempo. Son millones de personas que utilizan esta herramienta para compartir todos sus momentos.

fitness1

Y no sólo las celebridades llaman la atención, también lo han hecho los entrenadores fitness que se han tomado el protagonismo últimamente para compartir consejos y fotos de la vida sana que llevan.

Entre estos destacan 5 latinas que se han transformado en toda una influencia para el mundo del fitness. A continuación te mostramos de quiénes se trata:

1.- Massy Arias

Esta dominicana ha encantado a todos con su tonificada figura, bajo el nombre en Instagram de MankoFit.

The harder you work, the luckier you get! [Read Below] Look for something positive in each day never letting the negatives discourage you from moving forward. Do not expect to get things right the first time you give them a try. We don't become great at any given task by throwing the towel, instead, we achieve our goals by learning to make improvements based on the pebbles we found in the road. We never lose, we either win, or we learn… 📸: @simplyperfectionphotography WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #childofGod ___________________________________________________ Cuanto más duro trabajas , más suerte consigues! Busca algo positivo en cada día sin dejar que los negativos te desalienten a siempre dar un paso hacia adelante . No esperes que las cosas te salgan perfectas la primera vez que las intentes. No llegamos a ser grandes en cualquier tarea dada por tirando la toalla , en cambio, logramos nuestros objetivos aprendiendo a mejorar basado en las piedras que encontramos en el camino . Nunca perdemos, o ganamos, o aprendemos … DALE! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo #ma30day #mawarrior #girlpower #girlboss

A photo posted by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

2.- Michelle Lewin

Esta chica vive en el sur de Florida y tiene a todos encantados por sus consejos y buen cuerpo.

Monday mornings

A photo posted by Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) on

3.- Idalis Velásquez

Bajo el nombre de ivfitness esta chica de República Dominicana llama la atención por sus positivos mensajes para llevar una vida saludable.

4.- Isabella Russo

Vive en Los Ángeles, pero es brasilera. Esta chica encanta con sus consejos siempre traducidos al inglés y al portugués.

5.- Lyzabeth Lopez

Ha ganado numerosos premios por sus consejos nutricionistas holísticos.

Comentarios

Te invitamos a comentar y participar de esta discusión. Todo comentario que atente contra los derechos humanos y se centre en la grosería para descalificar, no será admitido en el presente espacio de debate ciudadano.