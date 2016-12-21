Estas son las 5 latinas fitness que más llaman la atención en Instagram (Fotos)

Sin duda alguna, Instagram se ha posicionado como una de las redes sociales más relevantes en el último tiempo. Son millones de personas que utilizan esta herramienta para compartir todos sus momentos.
Y no sólo las celebridades llaman la atención, también lo han hecho los entrenadores fitness que se han tomado el protagonismo últimamente para compartir consejos y fotos de la vida sana que llevan.
Entre estos destacan 5 latinas que se han transformado en toda una influencia para el mundo del fitness. A continuación te mostramos de quiénes se trata:
1.- Massy Arias
Esta dominicana ha encantado a todos con su tonificada figura, bajo el nombre en Instagram de MankoFit.
The harder you work, the luckier you get! [Read Below] Look for something positive in each day never letting the negatives discourage you from moving forward. Do not expect to get things right the first time you give them a try. We don't become great at any given task by throwing the towel, instead, we achieve our goals by learning to make improvements based on the pebbles we found in the road. We never lose, we either win, or we learn… 📸: @simplyperfectionphotography WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #childofGod ___________________________________________________ Cuanto más duro trabajas , más suerte consigues! Busca algo positivo en cada día sin dejar que los negativos te desalienten a siempre dar un paso hacia adelante . No esperes que las cosas te salgan perfectas la primera vez que las intentes. No llegamos a ser grandes en cualquier tarea dada por tirando la toalla , en cambio, logramos nuestros objetivos aprendiendo a mejorar basado en las piedras que encontramos en el camino . Nunca perdemos, o ganamos, o aprendemos … DALE! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo #ma30day #mawarrior #girlpower #girlboss
2.- Michelle Lewin
Esta chica vive en el sur de Florida y tiene a todos encantados por sus consejos y buen cuerpo.
3.- Idalis Velásquez
Bajo el nombre de ivfitness esta chica de República Dominicana llama la atención por sus positivos mensajes para llevar una vida saludable.
Another week to improve! Exercise not only changes your body, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood! I hope you have a great week ✨. ________ Otra semana para mejorar! El ejercicio no sólo cambia tu cuerpo. También cambia tu mente, tu actitud y tu estado de ánimo! Espero que tengas una gran semana. ✨ #ivfitness #C9atTarget #HappyMonday #fitnessmotivation #play #partner
4.- Isabella Russo
Vive en Los Ángeles, pero es brasilera. Esta chica encanta con sus consejos siempre traducidos al inglés y al portugués.
Não existe certo ou errado, existe o que funciona para você. Não é porque Crossfit é a minha modalidade de escolha, que eu não estou aberta a diferentes estímulos. Minha rotina de treino varia e o importante é alcançar os seus objetivos e se divertir no processo! . Foto 📸 @limelightography —- There is no right or wrong, there is what works for you. It is not because Crossfit is my sport of choice, that I am not open to different stimuli. My workout routine varies and the important thing is to achieve your goals and have fun in the process! . Photo by 📸 @limelightography #fitnessjourney #functionalfitness #workout #instafitness #coachbella #crossfit #flexiblediet #eatclean
5.- Lyzabeth Lopez
Ha ganado numerosos premios por sus consejos nutricionistas holísticos.
Why Is My Butt Getting Smaller⁉️⁉️😱😪😡🤔 I'm going to give you my "TOP 10 Reasons" of what might be going wrong in your nutrition or training that may be holding you back from getting your best booty, or worse…..letting it get smaller. Check out the link in my Bio to checkout my TOP 10 tips 🍑🍑🍑 😘😍😜 #trainwithlyzabeth #hourglassworkout #teamhourglass This weeks prize is My Award Winning On-Line Training Program Trainwithlyzabeth and my new amazing Flat Belly Challenge Program!!(total Value $200) Leave a comment on my YouTube page under this video and tag it #gimmeTWL for a chance to win the prize 😍😍😍