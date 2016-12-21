Estas son las 5 latinas fitness que más llaman la atención en Instagram (Fotos)

The harder you work, the luckier you get! [Read Below] Look for something positive in each day never letting the negatives discourage you from moving forward. Do not expect to get things right the first time you give them a try. We don't become great at any given task by throwing the towel, instead, we achieve our goals by learning to make improvements based on the pebbles we found in the road. We never lose, we either win, or we learn… 📸: @simplyperfectionphotography WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #childofGod ___________________________________________________ Cuanto más duro trabajas , más suerte consigues! Busca algo positivo en cada día sin dejar que los negativos te desalienten a siempre dar un paso hacia adelante . No esperes que las cosas te salgan perfectas la primera vez que las intentes. No llegamos a ser grandes en cualquier tarea dada por tirando la toalla , en cambio, logramos nuestros objetivos aprendiendo a mejorar basado en las piedras que encontramos en el camino . Nunca perdemos, o ganamos, o aprendemos … DALE! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo #ma30day #mawarrior #girlpower #girlboss

A photo posted by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:21pm PDT