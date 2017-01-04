Este fisicoculturista lleva casi 30 años tomando esteroides: Su aspecto es impactante (+Fotos)

Rich Piana es un fisicoculturista estadounidense que no teme admitir que toma esteroides y lleva su cuerpo al extremo desde que tenía 18 años. Hoy, con 45, su obsesión parece haberse ido de control, pero a él parece no importarle.
Piana tiene un canal en YouTube donde suele defender el uso de esteroides, asegurando que tiene una vida feliz con el camino que escogió.
My last day in North Hollywood Golds Killin it but I will be back!! I need HELP finding some Sick Ass gyms here in Fl. I'm staying in Clearwater close to St.Petersburg, Largo and Tampa so any help would be great!! I see LA Fitness, Anytime Fitness and Planet Fitness everywhere!! #oldschoolgym #loveitkillit #welcometomyworld #whateverittakes #nopainnogain #eatbigtogetbig #betterbytheday #1dayumay #5percenters #forlife #livinthedream
Este hombre sabe que su obsesión lo lleva al extremo, pero no puede parar. De hecho, en uno de sus vídeos en YouTube, declaró: “Si tienes la posibilidad de escoger entre los esteroides o mantenerte natural, haz lo segundo. No hay razón para recurrir a los esteroides, sólo le harás daño a tu cuerpo (…) Pero si quieres convertirte en un fisicoculturista profesional, adivina… Probablemente tendrás que hacerlo, no tendrás opción”.
Sushi God Damn it!! Grubbing down at @konagrill with @c_no5 in Tampa! After Killin Back & Bi's and speed bag for 20min and doulble end bag for 10min at @powerhousegymtampa A little tiny bit of cardio!! Crazy tryin to hit the bag with arms pumped! Within 1 min all that blood went straight into my shoulders! #killinit #lovinit #loveitkillit #welcometomyworld #whateverittakes #monstersdoexist #livinthedream #5percenters #forlife
Este fisicoculturista se inspiró en su madre, quien también lo era. A los 11 años comenzó a entrenar y a los 15 ya participaba en torneos oficiales, pero el uso de esteroides llegó a las 18.
6th day of Piana Keto and lost 8 pounds obviously mostly water but coming down quick! I've tried so many different versions of Keto to keep me full and not get to flat and stringy looking! Eating carbs after I train works incredible for ME! #dowhatworksforyou #pianaketo #realfood #eggwhitecrystals #cip #mast #igf1 #truth #livinthedream #welcometomyworld
“Estoy feliz en todo lo que escogí y con la forma en que se desarrolló todo en mi vida. No haría nada diferentes. Estoy completamente feliz con la decisión que tomé de iniciarme en los esteroides cuando era joven”, señaló Piana.
Hoy este hombre pesa 140 kilos y suele verse acompañado de su esposa. Si bien ya no participa en torneos oficiales, sí trabaja en diferentes eventos promocionando su propia línea de suplementos.
Horseshoes! It's not just about how Big your Tri's are it's about symmetry and shape. The inner (long head) of the tri compared to the outer (lateral head of the tri. The inner is 2x the size of the outer and what exercises you do will determine which part of the tri you are hitting more directly. INNER LONG HEAD- close grip bench, dips, overhead dumbbell extension, skull crushers with a bar, Straight bar push downs. OUTER LATERAL HEAD- rope push downs, v-bar push downs, lying dumbbell skull crushers. Yes there is a third head called the medial head but it will be worked in all movements. Analyze your tri's flexed and check how the inner head looks in comparison to the outer head and then put more emphasis on the weaker head. Also the tri makes up 2/3 of the upper arm and bi's only 1/3 so don't neglect those tri's!! #killthatshit #loveitkillit #1dayumay #perfection #monstersdoexist #5percenters #forlife