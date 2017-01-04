Este fisicoculturista lleva casi 30 años tomando esteroides: Su aspecto es impactante (+Fotos)

My last day in North Hollywood Golds Killin it but I will be back!! I need HELP finding some Sick Ass gyms here in Fl. I'm staying in Clearwater close to St.Petersburg, Largo and Tampa so any help would be great!! I see LA Fitness, Anytime Fitness and Planet Fitness everywhere!! #oldschoolgym #loveitkillit #welcometomyworld #whateverittakes #nopainnogain #eatbigtogetbig #betterbytheday #1dayumay #5percenters #forlife #livinthedream

A photo posted by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Oct 13, 2016 at 7:30am PDT