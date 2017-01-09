Estos son los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2017

Empezó la temporada de premios y los Golden Globes son los encargados de hacer los honores. Actores, directores, productores, y todo el equipo que está detrás de las producciones más exitosas del año del cine y la te se reunieron para la versión número 74 de los premios.
Los Golden Globes son reconocidos también por ser la antesala de los Premios Oscar, incluso el 75% de los actores y el 93 % de las actrices que ganaron un Golden Globe también se llevaron un Oscar por el mismo papel.
Estos son los felices ganadores de los Globes:
Mejor actor de drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath – GANADOR
Mejor serie de televisión comedia o musical
Atlanta- GANADORA
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Mejor actriz en miniserie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – GANADORA
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Mejor actor de reparto en TV
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager – GANADOR
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
.@hughlaurie making his voice heard at the “last ever” #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UeHNhMisk8
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 9 de enero de 2017
Mejor actriz de TV en comedia o musical
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish – GANADORA
Mejor película de comedia
20.th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land- Ganadora
Sing Street
Mejor actriz de reparto en cine
Viola Davis, Fences – GANADORA
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor actor de cine en comedia o musical
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land – GANADOR
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Mejor actriz de reparto en TV
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager – GANADORA
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westward
Mejor actor de reparto en drama
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals- GANADOR
Mejor película animada
Zootopia- GANADORA
Kristen Wiig and @SteveCarell team up to present Best Motion Picture – Animated. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/456617TZCG
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 9 de enero de 2017
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Divines
Elle (Francia)- GANADORA
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Mejor actor en mini serie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor película para tv o miniserie
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor serie TV dramática
The Crown – GANADORA
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Mejor actriz en TV drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown – GANADORA
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westward
Mejor película dramática
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor actriz de cine en drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Mejor actriz de cine en comedia o musical
Annette Bening, 20.th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor actor de cine en drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Televisión
Mejor actor en TV comedia o musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Tendremos que esperar para saber si estos actores y producciones también se llevaran un Oscar a casa, pero eso será hasta dentro de un mes. Mientras te dejamos uno de los momentos más hilarantes e inesperados de la entrega, cuando Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) besó en los labios a Andrew Garfield (Spiderman) :
