Estos son los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2017

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Divines

Elle (Francia)- GANADORA

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Mejor actor en mini serie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor película para tv o miniserie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor serie TV dramática

The Crown – GANADORA

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor actriz en TV drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown – GANADORA

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westward

Mejor película dramática

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor actriz de cine en drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Mejor actriz de cine en comedia o musical

Annette Bening, 20.th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor actor de cine en drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Televisión

Mejor actor en TV comedia o musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Tendremos que esperar para saber si estos actores y producciones también se llevaran un Oscar a casa, pero eso será hasta dentro de un mes. Mientras te dejamos uno de los momentos más hilarantes e inesperados de la entrega, cuando Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) besó en los labios a Andrew Garfield (Spiderman) :