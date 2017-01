Esta joven Fitness demostró con una sola foto que lo que se publica en Instagram no siempre es lo que parece

Instagram vs. Real life! 💁🏽 not a transformation photo – I took these seconds apart. On the left I'm flexing pretty hard and on the right I'm not even pushing out, I'm just relaxed as you'd find me at any other moment in the day. Just a reality check 👏🏼 #30secondtransformation

