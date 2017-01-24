Estas son todas las nominaciones para los Premios Oscar 2017

Luego de los Globos de Oro, en donde La La Land fue la película consagrada al llevarse siete estatuillas, la Academia de Hollywood difunde la lista de nominados para la gran ceremonia del cine.
Más allá del musical protagonizado por Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, Moonlight también se perfila como gran candidata.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones:
Mejor Película:
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
Actriz Protagónica:
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Actor Protagónico:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully
Actriz de Reparto:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Actor de Reparto:
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Dirección de Fotografía:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Mezcla de Sonido:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Efectos Visuales:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
Corto Documental:
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
Maquillaje y Peinado:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Película Extranjera:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Director:
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Diseño de Vestuario:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Corto Documental:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Canción Original:
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Banda Sonora:
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Guión Original:
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Guión Adaptado:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight