Estas son todas las nominaciones para los Premios Oscar 2017

Luego de los Globos de Oro, en donde La La Land fue la película consagrada al llevarse siete estatuillas, la Academia de Hollywood difunde la lista de nominados para la gran ceremonia del cine.

Más allá del musical protagonizado por Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, Moonlight también se perfila como gran candidata.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominaciones:

Mejor Película:

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

Actriz Protagónica:

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Actor Protagónico:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

Actriz de Reparto:

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Actor de Reparto:

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Dirección de Fotografía:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Mezcla de Sonido:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Efectos Visuales:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

Corto Documental:

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Maquillaje y Peinado:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Película Extranjera:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Director:

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Diseño de Vestuario:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Corto Documental:

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Canción Original:

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Banda Sonora:

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Guión Original:

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Guión Adaptado:

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight