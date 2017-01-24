Kirsten Dunst sorprendió a todos al reutilizar un vestido que se puso hace 13 años atrás

El Ciudadano
Hoy 15:01
#Tendencias

La actriz, Kirsten Dunst sorprendió a todos al lucir un vestido de Christian Lacroix que usó en el año 2004 para una fiesta de los premios Oscar.

El vestido de la actriz fue uno de los más comentados por la prensa internacional, ya que llamó mucho la atención que haya decidido reutilizar un vestido.

Cabe señalar que se veía igual de bien que hace 13 años atrás, dejando claro que está en un muy buen momento.

¿Qué te parece?

With the talented @kirstendunst at @chopard event in Paris – I have to say she is really cool 🤗 #ChopardDiamonds

A photo posted by Siam Yazghi Ruggeri (@siamiam) on

Comentarios

