Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017

Los Screen Actors Guild Awards son los premios del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos por lo que los propios artistas deben votar entre sus colegas los mejores trabajos. Los nominados representan lo mejor de la televisión y del cine del último año.
Estos premios se dieron el pasado 29 de Enero, y aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017.
SAG Life Achievement:
Lily Tomlin
Mejor Desempeño del reparto en una película
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures (GANADORA)
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor Desempeño de Dobles de Acción en una Película:
Hacksaw Ridge (GANADORA)
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
Mejor Desempeño de Dobles de Acción en Serie de Comedia o Drama:
Game of Thrones (GANADOR)
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Mejor Actriz en una serie de Comedia:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (GANADORA)
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Mejor Actor en una serie de Comedia:
William H. Macy, Shameless (GANADOR)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor Elenco en una Serie de Comedia:
Orange is The New Black (GANADORA)
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
Veep
Mejor Actriz de reparto:
Viola Davis, Fences (GANADORA)
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor Actor de Reparto:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (GANADOR)
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película de televisión:
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (GANADORA)
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película de Televisión:
Bryan Cranston, All the Way (GANADOR)
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor Actor en una serie de Drama:
John Lithgow, The Crown (GANADOR)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Mejor Actriz en una serie de Drama:
Claire Foy, The Crown (GANADORA)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor Elenco en una serie de Drama:
Stranger Things (GANADORA)
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Westworld
Mejor Actriz Principal:
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land (GANADORA)
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor Actor Principal:
Denzel Washington, Fences (GANADOR)
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic