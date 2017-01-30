Esta es la lista completa de los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017

Los Screen Actors Guild Awards son los premios del sindicato de actores de Estados Unidos por lo que los propios artistas deben votar entre sus colegas los mejores trabajos. Los nominados representan lo mejor de la televisión y del cine del último año.

Estos premios se dieron el pasado 29 de Enero, y aquí te mostramos la lista completa de los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2017.

SAG Life Achievement:

Lily Tomlin

Mejor Desempeño del reparto en una película

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures (GANADORA)

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor Desempeño de Dobles de Acción en una Película:

Hacksaw Ridge (GANADORA)

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Mejor Desempeño de Dobles de Acción en Serie de Comedia o Drama:

Game of Thrones (GANADOR)

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Mejor Actriz en una serie de Comedia:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (GANADORA)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Mejor Actor en una serie de Comedia:

William H. Macy, Shameless (GANADOR)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor Elenco en una Serie de Comedia:

Orange is The New Black (GANADORA)

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Veep

Mejor Actriz de reparto:

Viola Davis, Fences (GANADORA)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor Actor de Reparto:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (GANADOR)

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película de televisión:

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (GANADORA)

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película de Televisión:

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (GANADOR)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor Actor en una serie de Drama:

John Lithgow, The Crown (GANADOR)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Mejor Actriz en una serie de Drama:

Claire Foy, The Crown (GANADORA)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor Elenco en una serie de Drama:

Stranger Things (GANADORA)

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Westworld

Mejor Actriz Principal:

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land (GANADORA)

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor Actor Principal:

Denzel Washington, Fences (GANADOR)

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic