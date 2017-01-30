“Desnúdate Australia”: la cuenta de Instagram que invita a los ciudadanos a sacarse la ropa está arrasando

Suena voyeurista y lo es, pero también parece ser muy liberador. Se trata de una cuenta de Instagram que se ha transformado en una locura de las redes sociales. Bajo el nombre o hashtag de Get Naked Australia (Desnúdate Australia), los ciudadanos del país se están quitando la ropa de la manera más original para tomarse fotos únicas que comparten en la web.
Si bien puede prestarse mucho al morbo, la intención es más bien hacer lo que se te de la gana. Y si quieres quitarte la ropa y mostrarte al mundo, es una buena opción.
Básicamente, si eres adepto al desnudismo, te puedes anotar. La mayoría de las imágenes intentan ser graciosas, u originales. Son muchas frente a paisajes hermosos, donde seguro la naturaleza llama a desnudarse sin más. No hay un toque sexual de por medio, sólo libertad de expresión. Y según los usuarios: mucho, mucho amor.
What isn't there to love about this photo! Naked acrobatics and a true expression of freedom atop Mount Beerwah! Thanks for sharing yet again @acro_chicka @acromaori
