La bella hija de Madonna que se está abriendo paso en el mundo de la moda

I miss this Beautiful Girl! Looking forward to seeing her very soon! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️💘💘💐💐🎀💞💝❣❣💝💞💘💖🔜😂😂😂😂😂😂🦄🙏🏻💘💘🎉❌

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 10, 2016 at 11:28pm PST