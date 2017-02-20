Esta joven padecía anorexia desde los 5 años: Hoy es fisicoculturista

I was once 63 lbs and empty inside. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today I have thawed, and my journey of growth has just begun ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀My new YouTube video talks about how I have come to this place. It is now live on my channel – link in my bio💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#TransformationTuesday #FightForGrowth #VeniVidiVici

A post shared by Sarah Ramadan (@fightforgrowth) on Jun 14, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT