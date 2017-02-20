Esta joven padecía anorexia desde los 5 años: Hoy es fisicoculturista

Desde los 5 años, Sarah Ramadán padecía anorexia. Su cuerpo se puso tan débil que tuvo que recibir un tratamiento durante 7 meses.
Cuando se dio cuenta que la enfermedad la tenía muy mal, decidió ponerle fin. Es por eso que le pidió ayuda a su hermano, Aladdin. Él era fisicoculturista y la ayudó con consejos de alimentación y rutina de ejercicios.
I was once 63 lbs and empty inside. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today I have thawed, and my journey of growth has just begun ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀My new YouTube video talks about how I have come to this place. It is now live on my channel – link in my bio💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#TransformationTuesday #FightForGrowth #VeniVidiVici
Lamentablemente, en el año 2014 Aladdin fue asesinado, por lo que Sarah decidió tomarse realmente enserio su recuperación de la anorexia.
Agradecida de su hermano, la joven logró vencer su terrible enfermedad y le dedicó unas palabras en su cuenta de Instagram, la cual tiene más de 100 mil seguidores. “Usted ha sido el núcleo de todos mis actos y el núcleo de todo lo que amo. Tu vida es la fuente de mi fortaleza a la que me retiro de cada día. Y de todas las formas posibles, me has salvado”, publicó.
They told me to stay close to anything that made me glad I was alive. So I stayed close to home. I stayed close to Aladdin” Aladdin, today marks a year that I lost you. And losing you is a loss I can never compensate for. You were my best friend, my brother, my hero. And you have left me with all that I live for today. I am blessed for your belief and undying love that inspired me to fully recover. I am blessed for your heart-enthused drive that ultimately impassioned my own athletic pursuits. I am blessed for the reassuring compassion that I felt whenever you were close. I am blessed for the man you were, for your life embodied all that I hope to someday become. You have been the core to all my doings and the core to all that I love. Your life is the source to my strength to which I draw from each and every day. And in all ways possible, you have saved me. There is a fire burning within; that fire is you Aladdin. And just like your love, it will go on forever. Today marks a year that I lost you. But I find you everywhere I look. I love you Aladdin
2014 -> 2016 💜 It's nice to look back sometimes, to remember the seeds that started this garden, and all the colours that give you warmth. I remember being told once by a doctor in a treatment centre that there was no such thing as a full recovery. He said that I would just have to learn to "live with it" In translation, he suggested I had to compromise with life and death. I had to accept the presence of disorder, dismantle my growth at the hand of mediocrity. There was a line drawn in my focus, and extending beyond this mark was a life I always wanted. But like a craving to food, these dreams were suppressed the limits I learned. It took 3 more years after leaving that hospital to discover that compromise would never work. The odds would shift in one hand or the other, and in 2014, mediocrity nearly left me out of the picture. My heart and various major organs were beginning to fail. I was 68 pounds. The disorder was winning, and in turn, I was dying. A break through moment happened one evening after returning from the hospital. I remembered a moment of my childhood, when I was about 4 years old. I had long hair and refused to wear anything but gowns and tiaras. I ate birthday cake for breakfast, and Halloween Candy was my favourite 'season' of all. When a song came on the radio, I would sing over the lyrics as if the music was made for me and my musing. I would smile at my own reflection, counting the dimples on my face as prerequisite kindergarden work. And I had big cheeks too! Nice full rosy cheeks that were pinch-able and perfect. So perfect, that I wished for nothing more. So perfect, that I refuse to wish her away. Life cannot compromise with death, the same way strength cannot compromise with defeat. I have learned this through both pain and practice. Fighting is not easy when the fight is for a cause; I know no greater reason than to fight for love. For in love, I grow. #TransformationTuesday #VeniVidiVici #FightForGrowth
Hoy Sarah parece otra persona con su increíble recuperación, siendo un ejemplo de superación.