Ella sufría de una terrible anorexia. Su increíble cambio la convirtió en una extraordinaria modelo

La historia de Hattie pudo haber tenido un desenlace muy diferente. Tras llegar a pesar cuarenta kilos producto de una desgarradora anorexia, esta chica fácilmente podría estar en gravísimas condiciones. Bien sabemos todos que los trastornos alimenticios son de extremo peligro y que deben ser tratados con muchísima delicadez. Sin embargo, pareciera que la voluntad y el esfuerzo pueden llegar a jugar un papel crucial dentro de los problemas de la vida. El debate sobre la capacidad propia de modificar una condición mental está instalado desde hace suficiente tiempo, algunos están de acuerdo, otros difieren completamente y sostienen que los medicamentos y el tratamiento son fundamentales. Ahora bien, si hay una persona que parece haber comprobado empíricamente que la voluntad sí funciona. Esta es Hattie en la actualidad y su historia tuvo un desenlace maravilloso.
Sí, es la misma persona. Ella sostiene que la clave de su cambio ha radicado en el quererse a sí misma, en aceptarse y no luchar por seguir estereotipos.
Daily Affirmation, Day 9: A lioness doesn't lose sleep over opinion of sheep 🦁 Captured in a moment by @wolfs__spirit H&M by @Ashley mua___ Bikini : @gypsearoseswim #thesportsmodelproject #hattieboydle #fitness #squad #bikini #motivation #beauty #love #chicksloveme #bethebestversionofyourself #progressnotperfection #WBFFpro #wbff #instagrambodybuilding
Su trastorno alimenticio, extrañamente, o no, se vio completamente eliminado por una aparente fuerza de voluntad que tuvo como eje el cariño propio.
I will make opportunities out of obstacles, and find solutions not excuses. ✨ Loving my crochet two piece from @danacarmontbikinis 😍 #thesportsmodelproject #hattieboydle #fitness #squad #bikini #motivation #beauty #love #chicksloveme #bethebestversionofyourself #progressnotperfection #WBFFpro #wbff #instagrambodybuilding #jaybirdsport #workoutinfreedom
“Sentía náuseas cada vez que comía. Hice cada una de las dietas y nada funcionó. Un día me di cuenta que todo era cuestión de equilibrio y que, en realidad, debía tener el cuerpo que yo quisiera. Debía sentirme cómoda en mi piel. No se trata de castigar al cuerpo con las rutinas de comida y ejercicio para verse “bien”, se trata de cuidarlo”.
One of the hardest things in life is realising that nothing is owed to us, no matter how much good we do, how hard we work, how smart we are. Working hard for what you want is the MINIMUM Requirement. If we win, we Win. If we lose, we learn. You can keep fighting for what you want, or you can give up and fall behind. Being ahead of where you were a year ago is far better than being in the same place. Your progress isn't just measured through the way you look, but how you feel; how you react when you faced with challenges and obstacles. Some people Work hard there whole life without success. They have to work hard to keep Their head above water. Work hard because it makes you feel better, even if others don't recognise. Work hard because you enjoy the satisfaction of discipline, of being a fighter and a go getter. At the end of the day if you are seeing your own progress physically, Mentally, spiritually then you are winning. You don't need praise from the outside world to tell you. Do it for you. Daily affirmation day 7: I will not stop trying. I will not stop working hard till I get what I want. And even when I get to my destination, I'll keep going because I will set new challenges for myself to accomplish.✨ Captured by @angelrileyphotography H&M @shebysharry #thesportsmodelproject #hattieboydle #fitness #squad #bikini #motivation #beauty #love #chicksloveme #bethebestversionofyourself #progressnotperfection #WBFFpro #wbff #instagrambodybuilding #jaybirdsport #workoutinfreedom
Hoy, esta chica tiene 29 años, es profesora de CrossFit y una extraordinaria modelo que revoluciona Instagram a diario.
