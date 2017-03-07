Conocida bloguera demostró que con una muy simple pose puedes verte más delgado en las fotos

Ahh the difference a flattering pose can make 💁🏼 I love seeing these photos on my feed as it reminds me that we allll have our best angles that we choose to share. The girls you see on Instagram don't walk around with one leg bent and one hip popped and flexed abs the whole time! I don't look like the right version in real life because who the hell stands like that in real life? But there's also nothing wrong with posting your most flattering angle, it's only human. After all, who wants to post that pic of your double chin? 🤷🏼‍♀️Constantly seeing the same carefully posed pic on my feed can get tiring, so it's always nice to see a crappy photo and think, "ohh hey, she's a bit like me" 🙂EDIT: kini is tagged folks!

A post shared by Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:54pm PST