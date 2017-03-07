Conocida bloguera demostró que con una muy simple pose puedes verte más delgado en las fotos

Madalia Giorgetta es una blogguera fitness que quiso demostrar que con una simple pose te puedes ver más delgado en las fotos que publicas en redes sociales.
Esto surgió luego de notar que son muchos los filtros y poses extrañas con las que la gente posa y es por eso que la realidad se distorsiona. Si bien ella encuentra que no tiene nada de malo buscar el mejor ángulo de cada uno, también sabe que no siempre eso es 100% real.
Ahh the difference a flattering pose can make 💁🏼 I love seeing these photos on my feed as it reminds me that we allll have our best angles that we choose to share. The girls you see on Instagram don't walk around with one leg bent and one hip popped and flexed abs the whole time! I don't look like the right version in real life because who the hell stands like that in real life? But there's also nothing wrong with posting your most flattering angle, it's only human. After all, who wants to post that pic of your double chin? 🤷🏼♀️Constantly seeing the same carefully posed pic on my feed can get tiring, so it's always nice to see a crappy photo and think, "ohh hey, she's a bit like me" 🙂EDIT: kini is tagged folks!
“Ahh, la diferencia que una pose puede hacer. Amo ver estas fotos en mi muro y me recuerdan que todas tenemos nuestros mejores ángulos que escogemos para compartir. Las chicas que ves en Instagram no caminan con una pierna levantada o con abdominales perfectos. No me veo como la versión perfecta en la vida real, porque ¿quién diablos se para así en la vida real? Pero también no hay nada de malo en mostrar tu mejor ángulo. Es humano.
Después de todo, ¿quién quiere publicar una foto de su doble mentón?
Constantemente ver la misma imagen posada cuidadosamente puede ser cansador, así que siempre es bueno ver una foto y decir “ella se parece a mí”, señaló la chica.
A raíz de su opinión, muchos pensaron que trucaba sus fotos y que, incluso, las retocaba con Photoshop. Es por ello que decidió compartir un video en el que demuestra que con sólo una pose toda la realidad puede cambiar:
Because I've had comments on one of posts claiming Photoshop… no🙅🏼 it's called the human body and it moves in and out because I'm not a statue. I use filters, yes, I sometimes use Facetune to patch up a particularly heinous pimple, and like any chick I'm partial to good lighting and flattering angles but I would never ever use Photoshop to change the shape of my body. There's enough misleading images about the female body as it is and I never want to add to that 🌞