Así han conmemorado las famosas el Día Internacional de la Mujer en redes

El 8 de Marzo se conmemora desde hace 100 años, el Día Internacional de la Mujer. Si bien lo que se buscaba en un principio con este día era homenajear al movimiento a favor de los derechos de la mujer y ayudar a conseguir el sufragio femenino universal, hoy el significado es otro.

Lo que se conmemora, es la lucha de la mujer por su participación, al exigir la igualdad con el hombre, en la sociedad y en su desarrollo íntegro como persona.

mujeres-1

Como ahora estamos en una época en la que se evidencia más que nunca la diferencia entre los derechos de las mujeres y los hombres, muchas personas deciden en este día compartir imágenes o palabras para recordarle al mundo las razones por las que continuamos luchando como mujeres.

Kris Jenner

#InternationalWomensDay #Repost @carineroitfeld ・・・ ❤️❤️❤️ regram @mario_sorrenti

Madonna

#internationalwomensday @wmag

Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday 💜

Simple as that. #happyinternationalwomensday

Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay

#IWD2017 #ADayWithoutWomen

