Así han conmemorado las famosas el Día Internacional de la Mujer en redes

El 8 de Marzo se conmemora desde hace 100 años, el Día Internacional de la Mujer. Si bien lo que se buscaba en un principio con este día era homenajear al movimiento a favor de los derechos de la mujer y ayudar a conseguir el sufragio femenino universal, hoy el significado es otro.
Lo que se conmemora, es la lucha de la mujer por su participación, al exigir la igualdad con el hombre, en la sociedad y en su desarrollo íntegro como persona.
Como ahora estamos en una época en la que se evidencia más que nunca la diferencia entre los derechos de las mujeres y los hombres, muchas personas deciden en este día compartir imágenes o palabras para recordarle al mundo las razones por las que continuamos luchando como mujeres.
Kris Jenner
Madonna
The Revolution Starts Now!!! ⏳🎥⏰🎉🎉🎉🎉 Happy International Women’s Day!! 💘😂👑🌎🌍🌏🔥🔥🔥🔜♥️ @luigiandiango 🙏🏻 @voguegermany
It’s time to end all forms of discrimination. Let’s support and love one another. Happy Women’s Day for all women around the world! #equality #loveistheanswer #weareone #internationalwomensday ❤🌎 É hora de acabar com todas as formas de discriminação. Vamos apoiar e amar uns aos outros. Feliz dia das mulheres para todas mulheres ao redor do mundo! #igualdade #oamoréaresposta #diainternacionaldasmulheres
What I’ve always wanted most is women and girls working together, and lifting each other up. There’s such a big world out there, and if you just take time to look outside of yourself, there is so much that can be done. In honor of International Women’s Day, I have a special announcement coming your way. Tune into my Instagram live at 2PM EST to hear more. #InternationalWomensDay #DoYou
Last year I created this workout set ft “LIKE A GIRL” after seeing it on a tampon commercial that took it from being traditionally an insult, to a now empowering message. I’ve always been a feminist without necessarily calling myself one, because the proof is in the pudding and I’d like to think I have a lot of fucking pudding. So here’s to the powerful women, may we know them, be them, and raise them. #thefutureisfemale #happywomensday #pussypower 👊🏻
This #InternationalWomensDay I wanted to honor a few of the brave and brilliant women whose life stories and accomplishments have inspired me (and countless others) to reach higher, work harder, and dare to do the impossible. Today we celebrate you, the icons, artists, nerds, explorers, activists who make our world better every day. Happy #IWD2017
Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing ladies around the world #womensday 💜
Love and respect to all women around the world today and EVERYDAY. #InternationalWomensDay
