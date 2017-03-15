Desnuda, en video y en Instagram: así celebra esta mujer su celulitis

¡Viva el amor propio! Advertencia: no veas su video en el trabajo.

 Summers es una chica estadounidense de 30 años que tiene un nivel de actividad física muy superior a la persona promedio: ella participa en triatlones (donde tienes que correr, andar en bicicleta y nadar una cantidad absurda de kilómetros) y es muy buena en ellas.

Sin embargo, según lo que Summers le contó a Cosmopolitan, en su última carrera cruzó la meta y no se sintió tan bien como ella esperaba. De hecho, en vez de sentirse orgullosa por su gran logro, se sintió avergonzada de su celulitis y la forma en la que su cuerpo se veía.

“Me paré ahí, sintiéndome avergonzada de mi celulitis, como si todas esas personas, todas muy en forma, me estuviesen mirando o algo. No entro en el estándar de ‘persona en forma’ y tampoco entro en los estándares de belleza”.

Sus problemas de autoestima la han perseguido toda la vida, y fue eso lo que la impulsó a unirse al movimiento de amor propio en Instagram donde cientos de mujeres comparten selfies reales y honestas donde muestran sus cuerpos tal y como son: normales, y nada que ver con lo que vemos en las revistas.

El hashtag es #bodypositive y ver todas esas fotografías tuvo un impacto muy profundo en Summers.

“Nuestros cuerpos jamás se verán exactamente como queremos pero igual podemos amarlos y apreciarlos, cuidarlos y sentirnos cómodas con ellos”

Bajo esta nueva perspectiva, e inspirada en la modelo de talla grande Ashley Graham, Summers se decidió a publicar un video de ella desnuda en Instagram.

😊Whenever I look at my ass or thighs and start to think ewww…I stop myself and go back to these mic drop stage walks @theashleygraham has done in her undies… cellulite and jiggle be damned, she looks like a fucking goddess😇…case yall haven’t been following, yes I enjoy being nude outdoors :)

Swear to you I have a real ‘zero fucks given attitude’ at this point when it comes to what others think. But as much as anyone ever judged me, I was always my own worst enemy. Always. No more, and never again. As soon as I made the choice to be kinder to myself, to forgive myself for all the imperfections I see in my body and understand that they in no way make me worth any less than any other person my life became so much happier. I hope at some point yall get there too, it’s such a free happy place to be :) life is too short yall

