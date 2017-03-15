Desnuda, en video y en Instagram: así celebra esta mujer su celulitis

¡Viva el amor propio! Advertencia: no veas su video en el trabajo.
Sin embargo, según lo que Summers le contó a Cosmopolitan, en su última carrera cruzó la meta y no se sintió tan bien como ella esperaba. De hecho, en vez de sentirse orgullosa por su gran logro, se sintió avergonzada de su celulitis y la forma en la que su cuerpo se veía.
“Me paré ahí, sintiéndome avergonzada de mi celulitis, como si todas esas personas, todas muy en forma, me estuviesen mirando o algo. No entro en el estándar de ‘persona en forma’ y tampoco entro en los estándares de belleza”.
Sus problemas de autoestima la han perseguido toda la vida, y fue eso lo que la impulsó a unirse al movimiento de amor propio en Instagram donde cientos de mujeres comparten selfies reales y honestas donde muestran sus cuerpos tal y como son: normales, y nada que ver con lo que vemos en las revistas.
El hashtag es #bodypositive y ver todas esas fotografías tuvo un impacto muy profundo en Summers.
“Nuestros cuerpos jamás se verán exactamente como queremos pero igual podemos amarlos y apreciarlos, cuidarlos y sentirnos cómodas con ellos”
Bajo esta nueva perspectiva, e inspirada en la modelo de talla grande Ashley Graham, Summers se decidió a publicar un video de ella desnuda en Instagram.
Swear to you I have a real ‘zero fucks given attitude’ at this point when it comes to what others think. But as much as anyone ever judged me, I was always my own worst enemy. Always. No more, and never again. As soon as I made the choice to be kinder to myself, to forgive myself for all the imperfections I see in my body and understand that they in no way make me worth any less than any other person my life became so much happier. I hope at some point yall get there too, it’s such a free happy place to be :) life is too short yall
No beach, no problem 😊✌ one thing I have learned over the last decade of being a military wife is to be happy with what you have to work with!! I have about zero control over where I will live every 3 years or so…but I do have control over what I choose to with myself wherever we are sent. I encourage yall to get out of your box and explore something new all the time! Go to a new restaurant or walk a trail at a park…choose to make your little area of the world exciting!! Life is too short to wish you were somewhere else if it isn’t in the cards, because sometimes the reality is that it isn’t at the moment :)
