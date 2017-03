Tendrás sentimientos encontrados cuando sepas cómo luce “Moana” en la vida real

So many requests for this one – and I finally found some time give her a go! So without further ado, here is my take on #Moana 🌺 🌊 Soon on #jirkavinse.com #RealLifeDisney #RealLifeDisneyGirls

A post shared by Jirka Vinse Jonatan Väätäinen (@jirkavinse) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:06am PDT