Sylvester Stallone tiene una historia muy especial y emotiva que no conocías

El actor estadounidense, Sylvester Stallone, ha rememorado una bonita historia con su perro cuando tenía tan solo 26 años.

El actor de Rocky o Rambo ha querido rendir homenaje a su perro Butkus con dos fotos en su cuenta de Instagram. El perro falleció en 1981 y compartió con Sylvester historias increíbles. Él mismo confiesa de su fotos: “Me encanta esta foto. Cuando tenía 26 años estaba roto y no sabía hacia dónde iba mi vida. Tenía un par de pantalones, unos zapatos con agujeros y sueños de llegar tan alto como el sol. Tenía a mi perro Butkus, mi mejor amigo, mi confidente. Siempre se reía de mis bromas y supo aguantarme“.

Pero lo más increíble de la historia viene de una situación extrema que el actor vivió. Cuenta que ambos, el perro y él, estaban delgados y vivían en un piso con cucarachas. Llegó un momento en que Sylvester Stallone ni siquiera podía comprarle comida a su perro. Por ese motivo, cuenta que tuvo que venderlo en la puerta de un Seven Eleven por 40 dólares porque ya no podía alimentarlo. Sin embargo, suerte quiso que poco después vendiera el guión de Rocky. Fue entonces cuando no se lo pensó dos veces y buscó de nuevo a Butkus. Recuperó a su perro, sí, pero el nuevo dueño le pidió 15.000 dólares. “Valió la pena cada centavo“, dice Stallone. Fue durante esa primera época gris, en la que Stallone aprendió el oficio de guionista, siempre acompañado de su mejor amigo. Además de bonita esta historia es inspiradora. El amor que puede darte un animal vale tanto que te ayuda en los peores momentos.

