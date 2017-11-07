Entrenadora evidencia los “trucos” que usan las personas para verse mejor en redes sociales

Si eres de los que se preguntan cómo hacen algunas personas para verse bien en sus fotos, aparte de usar filtros, Chessie King tiene la respuesta. Según la conocida entrenadora, no todas las fotos que se comparten en redes sociales son reales, ya que siempre se usan ciertos “trucos” o posiciones para aparentar una figura más esbelta.
Chessie se dio el trabajo de revisar algunas fotos de ciertas personas que aparecen perfectamente posando en la red social, para demostrar que no todo es cierto. King hizo un comparativo entre las fotos publicadas en Instagram y en cómo lucen en realidad. Es así como la entrenadora demostró que muchas veces se trata de la posición en la que se captura la imagen lo que cambia la percepción de cómo luce alguien.
La joven es famosa por compartir en su cuenta de Instagram diferentes rutinas de entrenamiento para lucir un mejor cuerpo. La mujer tiene más de 260 mil seguidores que a diario comentan sus fotos para pedir sus secretos relacionados al mundo fitness y la vida sana.
King también da recomendaciones de nutrición a todos sus seguidores para que tengan un mejor cuerpo y sobre todo calidad de vida. La carismática mujer se ha ganado el cariño de muchos usuarios gracias a su divertida forma de contagiar a la gente a que siga el mundo del deporte y la buena alimentación.
A continuación revisa algunos de los ejemplos que Chessie King compartió para corroborar que lo que dice sobre la posición en cómo te tomas la foto es cierta:
We've all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself 💃🏼 I'll let you into a little secret… @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes 'posing' & I'm guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer… but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I'm lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo 'posing' 'natural' posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & 'embracing the wobble' I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs… but what's different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother f🍿🍿kers. I then just stopped 'posing' & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It's okay to find your 'pose' you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other… but it's even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch 🙋🏼 Rashie – @une_piece @seen_group 🍉
No matter what shape, size, height you are… never ever apologise for wearing a bikini 👙 The way you hold yourself speaks a thousand words. It changes how you look & how you feel. Shoulders back, chest open = confidence. Even if you're not feeling super comfortable, this posture oozes 'I'm slaying this bikini' Hunched over, slouchy = 'sorry I'm wearing this, I shouldn't be' YES YOU SHOULD. After so many questions since Ibiza bikini photos, I've filmed my top tips for SLAYING YOUR BIKINI 💛 I want you to try something for me now. Whether you're standing or sitting. Roll your shoulders forward & let that belly hang out. Notice how it makes you feel. Now, open up that chest & pull those shoulders back. You've grown a few inches & how do you feel now? Body confidence is a feeling, it's something you slowly find when you start thinking a different way. It's not just about 'losing a few pounds' or 'dropping a dress size'. With summer holidays coming at you like a rocket, I want to help you feel like the GODDESS YOU ARE in every outfit, bikini or you're favourite dress 💃🏼
Let's talk about the "Bikini Bod"👙… a phrase that gets thrown around more than I eat popcorn (& dats a ridiculous amount) 🍿👀 What even is a 'bikini bod'… both of these photos are me in a bikini & my 'bod' so therefore these are both 'bikini bods' RIGHT?! So obviously you always feel better in the morning, we all do. Especially on holiday when you know you've got to be in a bikini all day. I was snapping away this morning feeling fressssh… but some things are just out of our control when you're away, like foods that make you bloat. We had loads of yummy fresh juices & smoothies for lunch but my tummy did not like it… clearly. I could've just posted the left photo when I felt good but that's just not fair, I want to show you what reaaallly happened. You can work hard in the gym & eat super duper healthy in the lead up to your summer holiday for that 'bikini bod' but… for those who suffer from bloating like me, you can't really stop it when you're abroad! You are not alone if this has happened to you. It makes you feel horrible & it really knocks your 'body confidence' but do not stress about it or get upset, definitely DO NOT let it affect or ruin your holiday. Your holiday is so much more than just how you look in your bikini… & everyone else is so worried about what they look like they won't even notice if you're standing by the pool cradling your bloated belly. Holidays are for relaxing, exploring & spending proper time with your favourite people… do not get wrapped up in 'looking good in your keeni' 💛💃🏼
Ever sat on the floor like the right photo, looked down at your belly & thought 'yuk'? 🙋🏼 I have… a million times. But over the past year, with the help of Instagram & 'the real talk' I've learnt it's actually completely & utterly normal. As the gorge goddess @imrececen stated, very very wisely… you are beautiful no matter what 💃🏼 We all get sucked into the trap of wanting to 'look good' but do we ever stop & think… will it actually make me a better person? Will my friends love me more if I've got a six pack? Will I get promoted at work if I've got a thigh gap? There's a difference between looking good & feeling good. Working out should make you feel like a better person, it should make you feel like a superhero, it should make you appreciate your body more & therefore make you want to take care of yourself. I train super hard because I absolutely love it, I lift weights because it makes me feel strong & I take the time to look after myself… but I still have a tum when I sit down. That tum ain't going nowhere, no matter how hard I work, sweat & train. You can choose how you feel, you have the power to think positively so let's say goodbye to all of those negative words you call yourself & hello to feeling proud of your body 💛