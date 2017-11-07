Entrenadora evidencia los “trucos” que usan las personas para verse mejor en redes sociales

We've all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself 💃🏼 I'll let you into a little secret… @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes 'posing' & I'm guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer… but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I'm lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo 'posing' 'natural' posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & 'embracing the wobble' I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs… but what's different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother f🍿🍿kers. I then just stopped 'posing' & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It's okay to find your 'pose' you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other… but it's even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch 🙋🏼 Rashie – @une_piece @seen_group 🍉

