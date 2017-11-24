Yes, you can BUILD CURVES! Ever since I️ was a teen I always loved the curvy look, but I️ was blessed (LOL) with a stocky build that doesn’t have much curve to it. Broad shoulders and a larger waist. I️ used to think that weight training was going to make me stockier and bigger and manlier, but after just a few months of hitting the weights religiously, I️ finally am building some curves! 💃🏽😆🍑💪🏽 ___ It’s all about heavy lifting, functional training, and lots and lots of good food. I️ tossed on this bodysuit last week and realized that all the hard work is paying off. Chicas, if you want curves, go to the gym and get them! #getstrongwithgina #weightliftingforweightloss #asianfitness #asianfitgirls #asianfitgirl #sanfranciscofitness #californiafit #buildcurves #buildingcurves #veganweightloss #plantbasedweightloss #poweredbyplants #veganweightlossjourney #weightlossjourney #veganfitfam #veganfitgirl #plantbasedfit #plantbasedfitnessgirl #plantfitness #plantbasedlife #strongwoman #howtogetstrong #gettingstronger💪 #veganweightlifting #veganweightlifter

