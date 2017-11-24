El verano está cada vez más cerca y por ello son muchas las personas que buscan dietas o ejercicios para lucir “mejor” en estas fechas.
Pero para tener buenos resultados lo cierto es que hay que esforzarse y cada día son más las personas que comparten sus experiencias para así motivar a otros a que los estilos de vida saludable sí se pueden llevar a cabo si se pone energía en eso.
Una de estas personas es Gina Florio, una mujer fitness que se convirtió en una guía para muchas que quieren seguir este estilo de vida. Y uno de sus grandes logros fue el de sus glúteos.
Gina se propuso el desafío de hacer 100 sentadillas al día durante un mes y el resultado fue increíble: un cuerpo moldeado, pero también un cambio en su forma de ver la vida y de sentirse cómoda y satisfecha. Esto no quiere decir que sólo estando con un cuerpo tonificado una mujer se siente bien, pero sí un estilo de vida que te haga sentir más liviano mejora mucho la forma en que te enfrentas al día a día.
El desafío que esta mujer se propuso para muchas puede sonar agotador, sin embargo, con el pasar de los días el cuerpo se acostumbra y realizar este tipo de ejercicios llena de energía y satisfacción.
Obviamente los resultados no son inmediatos y requieren cambios en los hábitos como la alimentación, sobre todo aumentar el consumo de proteínas, ya que ayudan a construir músculo.
Las sentadillas presentan grandes beneficios para el cuerpo como mejorar la movilidad y el equilibrio, además de ayudar a mejorar la digestión, ya que el movimiento ayuda a que lleguen nutrientes a todos los tejidos, incluyendo órganos y glándulas.
Mira el cambio que tuvo Gina:
Yes, you can BUILD CURVES! Ever since I️ was a teen I always loved the curvy look, but I️ was blessed (LOL) with a stocky build that doesn’t have much curve to it. Broad shoulders and a larger waist. I️ used to think that weight training was going to make me stockier and bigger and manlier, but after just a few months of hitting the weights religiously, I️ finally am building some curves! 💃🏽😆🍑💪🏽 ___ It’s all about heavy lifting, functional training, and lots and lots of good food. I️ tossed on this bodysuit last week and realized that all the hard work is paying off. Chicas, if you want curves, go to the gym and get them! #getstrongwithgina #weightliftingforweightloss #asianfitness #asianfitgirls #asianfitgirl #sanfranciscofitness #californiafit #buildcurves #buildingcurves #veganweightloss #plantbasedweightloss #poweredbyplants #veganweightlossjourney #weightlossjourney #veganfitfam #veganfitgirl #plantbasedfit #plantbasedfitnessgirl #plantfitness #plantbasedlife #strongwoman #howtogetstrong #gettingstronger💪 #veganweightlifting #veganweightlifter
100 SQUAT CHALLENGE 😭 __ For the next 30 days I’m doing 100 squats every day. Because apparently I’m a glutton for punishment. Today marks Day 1, and my quads already burn like hell. It took so long to get through all of them that I couldn’t even fit it all in one video. But the rules are I have to do them all in one fell swoop and I can’t split them up throughout the day. Heavens help me. Who wants to join??!! Let’s see what happens! @jennysugar have you started your push up challenge? And @dommymichelle are you doing a plank one? Let’s suffer together!!! 😆😆😆 #squats #challenge #fitnesschallenge #squatchallenge #30daychallenge #fitness #squat #bootygainz #workout #workoutmotivation