Insultan a Drew Barrymore por subir inocente fotografía y ella decide responder de esta manera

@flowerbeauty my favorite brand new mix and matte lip duo with one end in gloss one end in corresponding matte lip in BRONZE ENVY me and my starfish friend have glorious color in common. I️ am so inspired! Link in bio to buy! It’s three way color. And I️ am in Love. Hope you like!

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:59am PDT