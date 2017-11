Ken Humano se desnuda junto a conocida conejita Playboy y desatan una ola de ofensivos comentarios

I adore you miss Khan! ❤️❤️ @chloe.khan is going up against #thexfactor for #christmasnumber1 . #CHLOEvsCOWELL . Can’t wait for this 🔥 TAG @simoncowell below 🤓

A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT