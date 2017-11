THE TOWEL WORKOUT || Give this baby a go, it's more sweat inducing than it looks: . 30 x Lateral Lunges (each Leg) . 20 x Pikes . 30 x Backward Lunges . 20 x Knee Tucks (1 rep is middle, left and right) . x 5 rounds (rest only 30 seconds between each round) . This is one of those cheeky at home core and leg routines, in which you blast out your favourite dirty hip hop tracks and twerk during the rest period (just me then?) . You don't need a fancy gym membership or loads of equipment to get a good workout in. Don't let lack of time or money be an excuse to neglect your body. This is your vehicle for life, how can you NOT want to take care of it? It's more important than any job, material possession or relationship – don't take it for granted. ALSO you can't fight crime with weak glutes – Gotham needs you. Wearing: @newbalanceuk #newbalanceambassador Song: Caroline, Animé . #vertuemethod #vertueliving #vertuecrew

