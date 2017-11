Lately I’ve been pondering purpose, and what that means for me. Finding something that’s bigger than oneself, in whatever capacity that holds true for each individual. I think it’s something that we’re always developing, creating in new ways, and can improve in ourselves. A friend gave me a mug a few months back that says “Tell a good story.” It has been reminder each day to take every opportunity we’re given to be telling the world our good story.

