A question: which Tassie waterfall do you think is our most picturesque? Many would say Liffey Falls without a second thought, and judging from his serene image we reckon @adingattamimi will most probably agree with you. Framed by towering myrtle, sassafras and leatherwood trees, this waterfall is one of @northerntasmania's most popular natural attractions – for locals and visitors alike. Nestled on the slopes of the Great Western Tiers, Liffey Falls are the highlight of an ancient landscape that has been shaped over the past 250 million years. Our advice: make sure you leave time to take it all in. Liffey is just one of a range of easily accessible cascades statewide. Do you have a favourite?… Thanks for tagging #discovertasmania, Ading.

A post shared by Discover Tasmania (@tasmania) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:54pm PST