Aunque aún existe cierto tabú al respecto, por suerte muchas mujeres ya no ven la depilación como algo obligatorio y la consideran simplemente una opción.
En este último grupo se encuentra la popular bloguera fitness Morgan Mikenas, quien hace unos años optó por detener su lucha contra los pelos. Sin embargo, ahora debe batallar contra la presión social que exige a las mujeres mantenerse libres de vellos.
Pese a las críticas, ella se mantiene firme y se siente más segura que nunca para seguir abrazando su actual apariencia.
It's just nice to embrace the natural beauty that you are.. the beauty that's on the inside AND the outside☺💙 What is beauty anyway? To me… it's to be beautiful before someone else told you what beautiful is supposed to be.. Just as you are, you are beautiful✨💞#bodyhairdontcare #fitness #bodypositive #spreadlove #gratitude #namaste #bethechange #beauty #hairywomen #empowerment #bebold #beyou #loveandlight #positivity #encouragement #onelove #freespirit #effyourbeautystandards #natural #physique #selfcare #selflove #fitnessmodel
Según explicó, entre otras cosas, una situación que vivió cuando era pequeña motivó su decisión. Cuando tenía apenas 11 años y aún ni pensaba en depilarse, fue víctima de bullying en su escuela por tener pelos en las piernas, consigna el diario Mirror.
Morgan afirmó que las compañeras de colegio con las que nadaba en ese entonces, le dijeron que parecía un hombre y eso la descolocó.
En un video que publicó en Youtube, titulado “¿Por qué no me depilo?“, Morgan indicó con más detalles sus razones, señalando que la número uno fue sólo que le tomaba mucho tiempo. “Me tomaba tiempo entrar en la ducha y tener que afeitar todo y luego lavar mi pelo y luego lavar mi cuerpo”, expresó.
The more I put my vulnerabilities out in the open for everyone to see, the more comfortable I feel in my own skin. The more I accept myself for who I am, the more happier I become. Learning that fitness doesn’t have to look a certain way and embracing being my most authentic self, even if it means being a little different. By showing my body hair I hope to make an impact. Stop listening to the voices that told us our whole life that we need to look a certain way to be valued, respected, attractive or healthy. It's up to every person to decide what makes them feel most comfortable within themselves.🤘🏼 We all have our strengths and weaknesses..but that’s not the point. What the point is that each of us are regularly getting our fitness on in a way that works for us and makes us feel good inside and out. There’s no “fit” ideal we’re trying to look like. We’re just doing what we do. And loving it. 💪🏼💗 What caused self-doubt for me in the beginning now gives me a great sense of pride, accomplishment and purpose. I am passionate about building a positive body image and ending body-shaming and hope to just make a positive difference. Happy Friday:)☺#bodyhairdontcare #hairywomen #empowerment #fitness #bedifferent #spreadlove #bodypositive #divine #weareone #gratitude #namaste #positivity #inspireothers #selfcare #gains #passion #bethechange #bebold #dreambig #healthyliving #inspiration #freespirit #dedication #hardwork #lifestyle #changetheworld #word #flexfriday #physique #bestself
“Un día pensé ‘¿por qué estoy haciendo esto? Toma tanto tiempo’. Después de dejar de hacerlo y ver crecer el vello me di cuenta ‘oh, esto es agradable’. (El pelo) empezó a ser súper suave”, comentó.
“Cuando te afeitas el vello de tu cuerpo es espinoso, te pica y es incómodo. Así que supongo que esa fue otra razón”, añadió.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
WARNING If body hair offends you, you will want to keep scrolling, no negativity please👋🏼👌🏼 Current physique from 3 weeks of not lifting because of an injury. I'm definitely missing the pump and endorphins for sure, but I love where I am right now. Enjoy your journey. Don't love yourself any less because you no longer have abs, or you are a few pounds heavier. And I'm fully aware that my body hair is clearly visible in this picture, and that's the whole reason I posted it. I've have been getting beautiful emails from females who I inspired to stop removing their body hair and have helped send them on their journey of self love. For that reason I refuse to stop sharing my natural self. So if that is a problem, go ahead and unfollow me! For a majority of my life I have been chasing acceptance and love from others, and not focused what is actually important.. Loving MYSELF and feeling comfortable in my own skin and not needing anyone's approval. Love myself for who I am, and not have to change something about myself to be accepted.. Appreciate yourself and the changes you go through. Don't be so hard on yourself☺️💜#fit #fitness #healthyliving #bodypositive #selflove #inspiration #bethechange #spreadlove #love #bodyhairdontcare #freespirit #support #positivevibes #goodvibesonly #tone #inspire #namaste #model #rest #feelgood #lifestyle #gains #befree #unity #respect #peace #natural #empowerment #fitnessmodel #bestself
Lo que le pasó a Morgan es un claro ejemplo que desde muy temprana edad, a las mujeres se les dice que ser peludas es algo sucio y poco atractivo, pensamiento que hasta la adultez motiva a muchas chicas a depilarse.
Pero, tal como señala el portal femenino Unilad, depilarse debería ser sólo una elección que haces por una buena razón, no porque sientas que “debes” hacerlo.
You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change… and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.☺😌 Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!💗😎#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare