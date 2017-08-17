Esta bloguera logra increíbles ilusiones ópticas utilizando solamente maquillaje

Existen maquilladores que son realmente extraordinarios, y gracias a las redes sociales pueden mostrar su trabajo logrando impactar a millones de cibernautas.
Uno de ellos es la maquilladora profesional, Ines Kus, una mujer de Croacia que comparte con sus más de 40 mil seguidores en Instagram increíbles creaciones.
La característica principal de esta joven es que no acude a los retoques digitales y sólo usa maquillaje y un fondo negro lo que ayuda a lograr sorprendentes ilusiones ópticas.
Ines contó que en lo que más se enfoca es en la nariz, los labios y el cuello, ya que siente que puede sacarle partido a estas partes de su cuerpo.
Mira su trabajo:
