Esta bloguera logra increíbles ilusiones ópticas utilizando solamente maquillaje

This is how it looks while I'm painting my body 😂👍 No photoshop illusion as you can see. I just don't have proper equipment for taking photos,no ringlight,no background,no right camera etc. And what is worst,mostly I paint in night hours so the illumination is very bad. But…in time I hope I'll be able to serve you some quality photos taken with right equipment👍✌ #facepaint #facepainting #facepaintingideas #bodypaint #bodypainting #3d #3dmakeup #illusionmakeup #illusion #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #mehrongirl #mehron #makeupmadness #makeupjunkie #creepy #crazy #crazyness #eww #spooky #sfxmakeup #sfxmakeupartist #sfx #horrormakeup #horror #wth #facepainter #faceartist #faceart #artistic

A post shared by Ines (@innanai) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:50am PST