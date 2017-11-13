Esta impactante publicación en Instagram de esta joven madre cambiará todo lo que piensas sobre las estrías

Happy one week birthday, ladies ! This morning Archer asked me what’s wrong with my belly and I told him that all of my babies leave marks on my belly so that I never forget for a second that I grew them in my body all on my own and that they exist earthside with me now! A forever reminder, whether I’m truly confident having these marks or not, it’s no doubt a testament to the miracles my body has made ❤️. . . . . . . . #ministylekids #twiniversity #twinsandmultiples #doubleisthenewbubble #twinpregnancy #37weeksgestation #twinmama #twinmom #ig_motherhood #inspirepregnancy #dailyparenting #cm_togetherness #familygoalz #cutekidsclub #ig_kids #uniteinmotherhood #bumpbirthandbeyond #jj_emotional #cm_keepinitreal #honestmotherhood #inspirepregnancy #coi_mamamonday #bumppositive #bumppositivesubmission #carriagehousebirth #gandt_wide #motherhoodrising #huffpostgram #MoC_061 #clickinmoms_together #cu_unpluggingtogether

