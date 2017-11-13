Esta impactante publicación en Instagram de esta joven madre cambiará todo lo que piensas sobre las estrías

Para quién haya estado embarazada, hay una muy buena chance de que su cuerpo tenga bastantes estrías. Un montón de mujeres las consideran algo muy frustrante. Hay un montón de cambios en el cuerpo durante el embarazo, y las estrías son (probablemente) el recuerdo más potente de éstos. Es por esto que Una madre de tres hijos decidió aceptar y abrazar estas marcas como un recuerdo de cuánto le ha dado su propio cuerpo.
Hayley Garnett es madre de un niño llamado Archer, y dos gemelas recién nacidas, Ramona y Ruby. Hace algunos días, Garnett compartió una foto bastante íntima que muchas personas podrían considerar vergonzosa en su Instagram, pero lo hizo con mucho orgullo. ¿El motivo? Su hijo Archer le habría preguntado qué le había pasado en el abdomen.
Happy one week birthday, ladies ! This morning Archer asked me what's wrong with my belly and I told him that all of my babies leave marks on my belly so that I never forget for a second that I grew them in my body all on my own and that they exist earthside with me now! A forever reminder, whether I'm truly confident having these marks or not, it's no doubt a testament to the miracles my body has made ❤️.
¡Feliz primera semana, chicas! Esta mañana Archer me preguntó por qué mi barriga estaba así, ¡y le dije que todos mis bebés dejan marcas en ella, así que yo nunca olvidaría que crecieron en mi cuerpo y ahora están conmigo en la tierra! Un recordatorio que durará por siempre. Si siento o no confianza teniendo estas marcas, sin duda son un testimonio de los milagros que mi cuerpo ha hecho.
La madre y fotógrafa no tuvo problemas con compartir detalles sobre sus embarazos, batallas con las depresiones postparto, y todos los cambios que ha sufrido su cuerpo.
I think my feed deserves a good honest glimpse of newborn motherhood . I've done a pretty heavy crop here but you can still see my unwashed hair , my nursing bra and awkward positioning. I wanted a snap with my mini me! Ramona has a darker complexion and hair like I do and she also has a little dimple on her right cheek just like mama ! She's been a lot more similar in disposition to Archer when he was a newborn , which means she's loud and proud with her cries and doesn't really like to be put down. A perfect balance to her sister ! This journey is hard but I'm thankful to be on it ! 

Ramona's swaddle and turban are by @rsmmoderndesign !
Garnett posteó una secuencia de fotos contando las últimas semanas antes de que trajera a sus gemelas al mundo, un embarazo que comenzó justo dos meses después de dar a luz a su hijo Archer.
IT'S THE FINAL COUNTDOWNNNNN! For all of you Europe fans ! Full term today 🤘🏼! Four days to go 🤘🏼! 

P.s. got a new laptop and mannn it's hard to edit on and it's not calibrated so all of my colors are extra weird 😳. I'm too lazy for all this haha !
Ella dijo haber ayudado a Archer a entender de qué se trataban las marcar en su panza. “Le dije que sintiera las marcas, y que realmente se sentían muy limpias. Él nunca se siente avergonzado de decir lo que piensa, pero la experiencia lo dejó sin palabras”.
Además del bello gesto de la madre con su cuerpo, también recibió muchos comentarios de admiración y simpatía por su foto:
“¡Gracias! Mi hijo mayor tiene 11 años y me salieron tantas estrías cuando me embaracé de él. Siempre las he odiado, pero luego pienso en por qué las tuve. No cambiaría a mis hijos por nada.”
“¡Totalmente asombroso! ¡Realmente son milagros!”
“Necesitaba leer esto. Felicitaciones por tus nuevas niñas.”
“Absolutamente hermoso (amo esta perspectiva de nuestros cuerpos como algo realmente increíble.”
“Somos tan afortunadas de tener esas marcas cuando un montón de mujeres darían lo que fuera por ellas.”
So I know I've posted a zillion photos of these ladies in their turbans and swaddles so it kind of looks like the same photo over and over BUT I love this one because it really shows their personality differences at only a couple of days old ! Ruby is wrapped up , sound asleep while Ramona is wide eyed and escaping her swaddle ! I can't wait to see how these sisters differ and also what similarities they share ! 

P.s. I have had a couple messages wondering about Archer ! I finally got some photos of him with the girls and solo yesterday so I'll be able to edit and share ! Unfortunately he's in preschool during almost all daylight hours now so it's hard to snap photos of him during the week! He's doing well and loving his sisters !!
Garnett dijo sentirse bien por haber congeniado con tantas madres: “No soy la primera ni seré la última en compartir fotos de mi cuerpo después del parte, pero siempre he aceptado mi propia vulnerabilidad a través de mis palabras y mis fotos, y creo que es tan importante compartirlo con quienes pueden sentirse de forma similar”.