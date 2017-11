Junior year to the books. Really sad that ended this early and the way it ended but sometimes football is not fair and neither are away referees.. Love you guys, thank you for many great memories and for fighting along with me. Thanks to the seniors that contributed so much in the team and in my life. Danes on 3…❤️⚽️

A post shared by Nicolás Solabarrieta Vergara (@nicosolabarrieta7) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:03pm PST