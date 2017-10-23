Fotos | Perdió 32 kilos con estos 5 trucos que la llevaron a su increíble transformación

Ya estaba cerca de los 90 kilos cuando dijo basta. Su 1,68 metros de altura no se condecía con su talla 48 y su 33,5 de índice de masa corporal. Tales números, en realidad, eran alertas. No se sentía a gusto con su cuerpo. Así que, para cambiar su cuerpo, decidió cambiar sus hábitos.
Charlotte Mears acaparó interés a través de Instagram por mostrar su transformación física. “La gente dice que podés ser feliz sea cual sea tu talla, pero en mi caso yo no lo era”, comentó en una de sus publicaciones. Sus cenas con amigos, el descuido en la alimentación y la falta de entrenamiento eran un combo explosivo.
“Solía salir de cena dos veces a la semana, y cocinaba también de manera muy poco saludable. No hacía ejercicio y solo comía más y más”, dijo. El resultado fue el aumento progresivo de peso, la disminución también progresiva de su autoestima.
Sin embargo, la británica de 27 años comenzó por cambiar un mal hábito matutino. En vez de saltearse, como lo hacía, el desayuno, implementó cereales con frutas para no llegar con tanto hambre al almuerzo.
Luego, modificó las recurrentes salidas a cenar a restaurantes orientales con amigas por comida casera. El pollo, uno de sus alimentos predilectos, se erigió como el principal ingrediente en sus platos. En lugar de comida chatarra y pizzas para llenar los vacíos entre comidas, ahora recurre a frutas o batidos cítricos como snacks saludables.
Más allá del desayuno, las cenas y los snacks, hubo otro gran cambio en su dieta: el agua. Mears, antes renuente, ahora toma 5 litros de agua por día. Eso sumado a una profunda modificación en torno a su actitud hacia el ejercicio. Se sentía cansada, sin ganas. Su inspiración, contó, fue otras cuentas de Instagram que mostraban procesos de adelgazamiento.
Después de su jornada diaria de trabajo como administrativa, Mears dedica un buen rato al entrenamiento. Su rutina consiste en 15 minutos de running, entre 10 y 20 minutos del simulador de escaleras y un intenso levantamiento de pesas. El mismo programa, cinco días por semana.
Mears perdió 32 kilos gracias a sus nuevos hábitos. Estilizó su figura y se muestra orgullosa a través de las redes sociales. Al igual que le sucedió a ella, busca inspirar a sus seguidores a optar por una vida saludable, aunque también confiesa que no es inflexible con su rutina y se permite un gusto de tanto en tanto.
Good Morning! ☀️Weekly weigh in at 9st 1 and 3/4s, and a little update… (worth doing to keep yourself accountable each week 😉) I found a really amazing article that was posted in @cosmopolitanuk online magazine🗞 by a lady called @catharveyjenner who has literally studied my story and written about it beautifully…one of the best that I've read! (Thank you! 🤗) A lot of you have asked about my routine and this article describes it perfectly! I would definitely recommend a read, it covers my diet 🍍, exercise routine 🏋🏽 how to stay motivated, all common questions I've been asked. If anyone is embarking on a weight loss journey, just remember that this doesn't happen overnight. It's a long process, it's about retraining your mind just as much as it is about retraining your body. The food we've eaten can't be uneaten but the damage can be undone. Focus is everything and that goes for all areas of life. You have to constantly remind yourself of your priorities and keep visualising the end goal. Don't forget how proud you're going to feel in 6 months to a years time when you've conquered something that you once thought was unachievable ❤️ http://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/diet-nutrition/a12813204/how-to-motivate-yourself-lose-weigh-charlotte-mears-instagram/ #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldjourney #blogger #bbgcommunity #fitspo #weightlosstransformation #bikini #weightlossjourney
Good morning! From one bikini pic to another 👙heaviest on the left at 14st 12lbs to 9st 1lb on the right. Another week on the shred after a few indulgences last weekend 🙊 ready to go and do a HIIT workout 🔥 to torch some fat! This consists of 15 x mins of sprints. 30 secs running at 14kmph…up to 17kmph if you can handle it 😅 (I would usually only go up to this speed right at the end) and 30 secs rest, you will feel the burn! 💦 I will then work my way round the weights, lifting as heavy as I safely can, and then finishing with an ab blaster! Diet has been as usual, veggies, green smoothies, chicken, extra lean mince, lean beef, weight watchers wraps ❤️ and courgetti! A new found favourite of mine 😊 I make my meals tasty by adding lots of fresh ingredients like chillis, spring onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices, fat free yogurts and chopped tomatoes to turn things into curries, just anything I can to make my favourite meals into healthy versions! Happy weekend!
Good morning! 💕 I am in a very good mood this morning as we are off out to buy birthday presents today! 🎁I am another year older on Wednesday 😳 but on another note I have never felt better! I have finally learnt how to treat myself well. I have been overweight, I've restricted myself, I've tried the weirdest diets and been completely lost in what is and isn't healthy but now as I approach the grand old age of 27 😱 I have now found a very comfortable place where I am healthy, full of energy and most of all happy and content ☺️ if you're just starting out remember it's not about restriction and excessive exercise, it's about fuelling your body with healthy nutritious foods (real and unprocessed) and getting out in the fresh air and moving your body more. The best tip I could give you is focus on having one 'on plan' meal at a time, if you slip up, get back on plan with the next meal and don't deprive yourself to make up for it. Remember that bad food you crave isn't going anywhere, it will still be there later. Take some time to think about whether you really want it before giving in, because as the time passes you will then be able to refocus on your priorities which for me, was getting healthy and gaining self control. 💛
Good morning darlings! 💗 1 and 3/4 lbs lost this week! ⚖️ Another week, another weigh in/measure up and comparison to keep me on track, it's getting harder to shift body fat now but never mind! Still eating healthy most of the time and still loving my weekends full of TREATS! 😋😊 as you will see from the 2 photos, stretch marks do fade! They did get worse than this but don't know if I can bring myself to share one of those pictures with you just yet lol anyway onto more exciting things, wonder what I will eat today! I fancy a kinder bueno, sour cream and chive pringles, peanut m&ms, warm bread with real butter 😍, chips specifically from prezzo as they have this vinegary twang, omg the list is endless I can't wait!! 😂 I won't eat all of that but will have exactly what I fancy, I LIVE FOR THE WEEKENDS! 😂🐷 what have you all been craving throughout the week? Genuinely interested as I think about such random stuff and wonder where it comes from lol oh and measurements as follows! Before I get too carried away…… Left —–>vs—–>Right Weight: 14st 12lbs – 9st 3 and 3/4lbs Waist: 38" – 27" Hips: 48" – 34.75" Arm: 12" – 9.25" Thigh: 28" – 21.75"
Haven't done one of these in a while, or at least a clothed one anyway 😆 if you're having an off plan weekend, try not to stress, today/tomorrow is a new day and another chance to get back on track. The difference between my mentality in these 2 photos is that in the first one at 5 stone heavier, an off plan day turned into an off plan week, then a couple of hours of starvation before throwing the towel in and starting again tomorrow, the cycle was never ending. I'd always think tomorrow was going to be the day that I'd change my life so I will just have one more binge today, eat anything and everything as I won't be eating it ever again. That thought alone of having to eat it all in one go because I could never have it again once the 'diet' started put food in a very negative light for me and psychologically did me no favours. I had to retrain my brain that food was fuel, and food provides you with nutrients. Slimming world allowed me to do that and made me realise that weight loss is not an overnight thing, as cliche as it sounds it is a journey, and a long one too. The sooner you accept that, the sooner it will turn into an easier process. If you set yourself a goal of one year to change your life and become a healthier you, you have far more chance of succeeding rather than saying you're going to weigh 'x' amount by September. Yes it is going to take time but this time is going to pass anyway. Buy yourself some healthy food today, go for a walk, look at some new work out gear online, have a little pamper session, paint your nails, do something that draws your attention away from junk food, there was a point in my life where junk food was the centre point and to be honest with you that is quite sad for a young girl, now I've realised there is so much more to life to be enjoyed and I am finally living it like I should be. We are all capable of this 😊 have a happy, productive Sunday 😘 now go and plan your week! Xx
