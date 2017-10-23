Fotos | Perdió 32 kilos con estos 5 trucos que la llevaron a su increíble transformación

Good Morning! ☀️Weekly weigh in at 9st 1 and 3/4s, and a little update… (worth doing to keep yourself accountable each week 😉) I found a really amazing article that was posted in @cosmopolitanuk online magazine🗞 by a lady called @catharveyjenner who has literally studied my story and written about it beautifully…one of the best that I've read! (Thank you! 🤗) A lot of you have asked about my routine and this article describes it perfectly! I would definitely recommend a read, it covers my diet 🍍, exercise routine 🏋🏽 how to stay motivated, all common questions I've been asked. If anyone is embarking on a weight loss journey, just remember that this doesn't happen overnight. It's a long process, it's about retraining your mind just as much as it is about retraining your body. The food we've eaten can't be uneaten but the damage can be undone. Focus is everything and that goes for all areas of life. You have to constantly remind yourself of your priorities and keep visualising the end goal. Don't forget how proud you're going to feel in 6 months to a years time when you've conquered something that you once thought was unachievable ❤️ http://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/diet-nutrition/a12813204/how-to-motivate-yourself-lose-weigh-charlotte-mears-instagram/ #slimmingworld #slimmingworlduk #slimmingworldjourney #blogger #bbgcommunity #fitspo #weightlosstransformation #bikini #weightlossjourney

