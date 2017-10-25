Fotos | Perdió más de 25 kilos comiendo más que antes con esta saludable dieta y hoy comparte estas fotografías para inspirar a otras

Many people can see the glory and not the story and effort that goes behind a transformation. It took me YEARS to find my groove, to actually find a lifestyle program that gave me balance while still giving me a body I finally felt happy in. If you want something bad enough you will put it as a priority, you will work hard, you will be consistent, you will still complain like a lil bitch at times but far out, you will lap up the rewards and completely transform your life forever and NOTHING feels better. I used to look at that first picture in disgust but I genuinely think I was meant to go through this so I could help inspire and show any normal human that if I can do this, you can too.

