Fotos | Perdió más de 25 kilos comiendo más que antes con esta saludable dieta y hoy comparte estas fotografías para inspirar a otras

En su cuenta de Instagram, Georgie Thomas contó cómo hizo para lograr un estilo de vida saludable sin pasar hambre y logrando grandes cambios físicos. Cada día comió más calorías, pero de las saludables.
Georgie Thomas probó todo tipo de dietas para adelgazar y odiaba ejercitarse. En su punto más complicado, llegó a pesar 82 kilos y llevaba una talla 14. No podía motivarse a sí misma para tener una vida saludable. Estaba desesperada por encontrar algo que la sirviera, particularmente porque su profesión consistía en ayudar a otras personas a perder peso.
Hoy pesa 58 kilos. ¿Cómo lo hizo? Mientras que anteriormente comía alimentos ricos en carbohidratos, y apenas 1.200 calorías, Thomas de 26 años logró reducir su tamaño dramáticamente al consumir alimentos integrales y 1.500-1.800 calorías al día. Bajó 25 kilos.
Su dieta se basa en alimentos integrales y batidos, detalló al tabloide Daily Mail.”Tres años y medio más tarde sigo el mismo programa y puedo ajustarlo cuando sea necesario, lo que demuestra que se trata de un verdadero cambio de estilo de vida”, aseguró.
“Estoy comiendo más que nunca y me siento realmente bien “, añadió.
Pero también se vio obligada a perderle el miedo al gimnasio. Asiste a clases de entrenamiento personal y lanzó su propio sitio web para alentar a otras personas para que puedan perder peso como lo hizo ella: sin grandes esfuerzos pero con gran determinación.
Asimismo compartió estas fotografías de ella porque ahora busca inspirar e informar a más gente que sienta la necesidad de cultivar un cuerpo sano y saludable.
Many people can see the glory and not the story and effort that goes behind a transformation. It took me YEARS to find my groove, to actually find a lifestyle program that gave me balance while still giving me a body I finally felt happy in. If you want something bad enough you will put it as a priority, you will work hard, you will be consistent, you will still complain like a lil bitch at times but far out, you will lap up the rewards and completely transform your life forever and NOTHING feels better. I used to look at that first picture in disgust but I genuinely think I was meant to go through this so I could help inspire and show any normal human that if I can do this, you can too.
These were some snap shots of my last 16 week challenge and I was so happy with the end result but I wanted to build my bum more. This second 16 week challenge definitely has been more challenging as I have been trying to build more muscle. Right now I feel more like numbers 2-3 but with a fatter/more muscley bum but to get that I feel it around my stomach which is where I hold it a lot. I definitely have days that I feel podgy and yuck and it has been a challenge physically and mentally eating a lot more but still trusting the process. I have never been stronger than what I am now training with @maytivate.pt so I know something is changing. This next week is the start of my new phase and my macros have changed and this weekend I'm going to start planning my days with set meals so I don't even have to think about it and I just do it. I am so freaking excited to see what changes happen over the next few weeks knowing that I achieved this last time!
It has been three weeks of just incorporating 1 cleanse day a week and adding a small amount of cardio and I'm starting to notice some changes already. I have been so ready to start cutting down so I can't wait to hit it a bit harder over the next few weeks. For now though, it's time to catch some rays before the granny starts!
Post cleanse feels. Yesterday was actually one of the easiest cleanse days I have done which surprised me as I'm eating so much more than usual and not cleansing as often (every 2-3 weeks instead of weekly) as I'm trying to build. To be honest with you I am feeling freaking phenom today and I am starting to see some things change. Pretty excited to keep smashing it and to see where I am at when I start to change things up in for summer 🌞
Trusting the process. This photo was taken at the end of my first 16 weeks and right now I'm in my second round but trying to build more muscle so I am eating more and therefore my stomach doesn't feel this lean. I definitely have times where I feel yuck and feel like I have gone backwards but then I put a current picture up against my last 16 week ones and realise I am being a noooob. Yes I feel a bit more podgey around my stomach but this is normal especially if you have put your food up. Moral of the story is, trust the process, think of the end game, keep doing your best each day, know that eating more is a GOOD thing when you are training hard and to build muscle you need to stay on top of things and go through this icky stage. What I'm most excited about is how my body is going to be in time for summer. This phase is challenging both mentally and physically but after how much I transformed in the last 16 weeks, I can't wait to see the results in the next few months and trust not only the process but my coach @maytivate.pt as she has the real booty here 😏
vía infobae
Body on the left, eating less calories, not lifting as heavy or consistently. Body on the right, eating more, lifting heavy consistently, boosting metabolism. Right now I'm going through a muscle building phase and sometimes it's hard to comprehend that eating more is actually going to help me, especially when I have come from where I have with my body. I know that my next 16 week photos aren't going to be as big of a difference because I am eating more to build more muscle but the fact my calories are up and my body shape isn't changing hugely from the end of my last 16 wk challenge is a freaking massive positive. I am in this phase until about September with the goal to build more muscle and hopefully more of a 🍑😂 then I will start to change things up again to tone in time for summer. Pretty excited to see what happens over the next few months and to show women in particular that eating more and lifting is a good thing 😉