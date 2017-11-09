Impresionantes cuentas de Instagram con figuras de acción EN ACCIÓN: morirás de nostalgia

Casi todos los niños pasaron la infancia golpeando figuras de acción entre ellas, o construyéndolas con algún material e inventando historias, guerras eternas, romances o dramas o todo junto, en juegos interminables que podían durar semanas, o historias breves que duraban el rato dentro de un vehículo o mientras acompañabas a tus padres a hacer las compras o al trabajo. Hoy los niños siguen apreciando los juguetes, pese a las múltiples opciones de entretenimiento que ofrece la tecnología. Pero para la generación de los que ahora son adultos, los juguetes son sin duda parte de su bestiario emocional y muchos adultos siguen guardando algunos juguetes de la infancia, o incluso compran figuras de acción para coleccionar y dejarlas posando en una repisa.
Algunos de estos adultos fanáticos de las figuras de acción han ido más allá y toman toda la experiencia que ganaron en la infancia imaginando escenarios para sus juguetes, solo que ahora lo hacen de manera profesional: con iluminación, escenarios, manipulación fotográfica y todo tipo de efectos e instrumentos para dar vida a estos pequeños de plástico.
Hay miles de cuentas de Instagram dedicadas al arte de la figuración y presentación de juguetes y sería imposible enumerarlas a todas, pero acá hay una selección de algunas de las más notables:
1. ActionFigureFotos
La cuenta ActionFigureFotos está dedicada a juguetes de los años 60 y 90. GI Joes sobre todo, pero también personajes de He-Man, Marvel y DC Comics hacen sus espectaculares apariciones.
I’ve been slacking on my MOTU Monday shots. Here’s an oldie. #motumonday #remco All pics are available as prints!! DM me for details! MOTU 💀 ☠️ #motu #heman #PowersOfGrayskull #hemanandthemastersoftheuniverse #grayskull #greyskull #eternia #mastersoftheuniverse #actionfigurephotography #toyphotography #toyoutsiders #toycrewbuddies #toysaremydrug #justanothertoygroup #80stoys #outdoors #outdoortoyphotographer #toycommunity #toyonlocation #toyartistry #wheretoysdwell #wheretoysdwell_photofeatures #mattel #toygroup_alliance #toytribe
The guys from ‘84 know how to have a whale of a time. 🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳🐳 #hasbro #hasbrotoypic #hasbropulse #gijoe #gijoetoys #gijoenation #oringjoes #classof84 #1984 #one18thtoylove #backyardjoes #outdoortoys #outdoortoyphotographer #killerwhale #tcb_BeatlesFan #knowingishalfthebattle #gijoearealamericanhero
When #motuesday feels like #MOTUMonday. All pics are available as prints!! DM me for details! #tcb_BringItOnn MOTU 💀 ☠️ #motu #heman #PowersOfGrayskull #hemanandthemastersoftheuniverse #grayskull #greyskull #eternia #mastersoftheuniverse #actionfigurephotography #toyphotography #toyoutsiders #toycrewbuddies #toysaremydrug #justanothertoygroup #80stoys #outdoortoyphotographer #toycommunity #toyonlocation #toyartistry #wheretoysdwell #wheretoysdwell_photofeatures #mattel #toygroup_alliance #toytribe
2. BatmanTheAnimatedFan
Simon es un artista del Reino Unido, un fanático de Batman y un coleccionista de figuras de acción. Su cuenta de Instagram está dedicada a juguetes de Batman.
Knightfall BTAS style! 😬 #dccollectibles #batmantas #batman #batmantheanimatedseries #btas #thebatcave #batcave #batmananimatedseries #bane #alfredthebutler #gotham #gothamcity #brucetimm #pauldini #kevinconroy #knightfall #batmanadventures #dccomics #actionfigurephotography #toyphotography #toyark #thebatforce #actionfigures
“This is how I shall always remember you: surrounded by winter, forever young, forever beautiful. Rest well, my love. The monster who took you from me will soon learn that revenge is a dish… best served COLD.” ❄️❄️❄️❄️ #dccollectibles #batmantas #btas #batmananimatedseries #batmantheanimatedseries #mrfreeze #batman #batmanvillains #heartofice #brucetimm #pauldini #dccomics #batmanadventures #kevinconroy #markhamill #actionfigurephotography #actionfigures #toyphotography #thebatforce #toyark
3. PrinceDraco
El príncipe Draco mezcla “tomas de acción” con sus poses de figuras de acción para hacer que los juguetes cobren vida.
4. RyanDeanToyPhotography
Chuck es fotógrafo y fanático de las figura de acción. Sus especialidades fotográficas incluyen retoque y fotomanipulación. Elementos útiles cuando conviertes juguetes sin vida en obras de arte.
Jumper 💨 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨 Good morning. I wasn‘t sure, if I was gonna post this shot or not. I‘m not really happy with the contrast to the background. The fig and the tree kinda melt together. On the computer, it wasn‘t as obvious, but when i looked at it on my phone, i wasn‘t really happy. But then again, MAYBE i‘m just too PICKY 😜 What do you think? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 @lego @universal_photographs #lego_hub #bricknetwork #stuckinplastic #leap #lego #legoart #brickcentral #brickpichub #epictoyart #toyspotcollector #toydiscovery #retouch #toyartistry #photoshopcc #jumper #plasticcrack #photoshopskills #toys4life #toyphotogallery #icu_indonesia #toyslagram #toystagram #wheretoysdwell #toycommunity #legomania #photomanipulation
LAZY CREW 🙄 It‘s hard to get good help…. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 @lego #lego_hub #bricknetwork #stuckinplastic #lego #igfotoys #brickcentral #brickpichub #toygroup_alliance #toyunion #epictoyart #brickcentral #toyspotcollector #toydiscovery #toycrewbuddieslego #legohumor #legogram #legomania #photoshopart #digitalart #advertisingphotography #stilllifegallery #stilllifephotography #ata_dreadnoughts #photomanipulation #retoucher #playmobil #skeleton #skeletons #KelbyOnePics #huffpostgram
‚CHUCK-E the murder toy’ dragged the boring leaking head with him for a while, before losing all interest and dropping it 😈 Poor Barbie @barbie.😨 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 Ok, here is the last shot from this setup. Personally I like this one the best, because you can see her face reflecting in the pool of (fake) blood 😏 😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈 @lego @pixar @disneyanimation @disneychannel #barbiephoto #lego_hub #bricknetwork #stuckinplastic #lego #walle #brickcentral #pixar #brickpichub #toygroup_alliance #toyunion #epictoyart #horrorgram #toyspotcollector #toydiscovery #pixarstudios #exclucollective #barbiegram #legoideas #toyplanet #toptoyphotos #toysaremydrug #toyrevolution #toys4life #reflectionmagazine #productphotography #barbiedoll #horrorfan #tga_bringthescary #featurebait
5. bio.mech.force
El creador de la cuenta, rsuriyop, es un fotografío de juguetes amateur, aunque su trabajo parezca totalmente profesional.
6.ToyThug
Toy Thug es una plataforma dedicada para la cultura pop y el movimiento de recolección de juguetes. Esta cuenta es curadora de algunas de las mejores fotos y cuentas de figuras de acción en Instagram.
7. Yasuke_79
Felton es un fotógrafo, cineasta y artista de medios que da vida a sus figuras con tomas realistas y efectos añadidos.
•Behind you• • • #wherehorrordwells #horror #horrormovies #theconjuring2 #onesixthfly #horrormovies #valak #beardedhorror #thescarycloset #toyspotcollector #Toysyn #photography #toydiscovery #horror #halloween #wheretoysdwell #wherehorrordwells #toyphotogallery #toygroup_alliance #toyoutsiders #toysaremydrug #actionfigures #actionfigureattack #plasticcrack #instagood #toptoyphotos #actionfigures #onesixthscale #ata_dreadnoughts #tga_bringthescary #toythug #tz_ata_fear
• "A true outlaw finds the balance between the passion in his heart and the reason in his mind. The outcome is the balance of might and right" ~ John Teller• • • Dio created by @notorious_collector • • #toyspotcollector #Toysyn #Toyunion #Toyboners #toydiscovery #toystagram #popcultureshockcollectibles #charliehunnam #popcultureshock #toyphotogallery #toyartistry_elite_54 #samcro #toygroup_alliance #toyoutsiders #toysaremydrug #actionfigures #actionfigureattack #soafx #instagood #toptoyphotos #exclucollective #rebeltoysclub #actionfigures #photography #ata_dreadnoughts #justanothertoygroup #jaxteller #sonsofanarchy #awesometoys #actionfigurephotography
•Ambush!• #toyphotogallery #toysalarm #toyelites #toys4life #toygroup_alliance #toysaremydrug #actionfigures #actionfigureattack #canonphotography #plasticcrack #instagood #epictoyart #Toysyn #Toyunion #Toyboners #toydiscovery #toystagram #follow #wheretoysdwell #picoftheday #picoftheday #articulatedicons #photography #photographylife #canonphotography #canon70d #samurai
8.ByTheBulb
By The Bulb recrea escenas y situaciones que involucran juguetes que a menudo parecen demasiado reales y no es que eso sea malo, en lo absoluto.
Wooden Stick > Robotic Arm —————————- #trapjaw #donatello #motu #tmnt #mastersoftheuniverse #teenagemutantninjaturtles #toycommunity #toyphotography #bythebulb #toypops2 #toycrewbuddies #toyz_zone #wheretoysdwell #toydiscovery #epictoyart #toyoutsiders #toptoyphotos #toyartistry #michaelbaythatshit #btstp_id #toygroup_alliance #fridaysthcfeature #actionfigurephotography #mashup #TCB_TrainingCompleted
The Consummate Underdog —————————- #spiderman #milesmorales #carnage #kraventhehunter #toycommunity #toyphotography #bythebulb #hasbrotoypic #hasbro #toygroup_alliance #toypops2 #wheretoysdwell #toptoyphotos #michaelbaythatshit #toyoutsiders #toydiscovery #epictoyart #toyz_zone #toyartistry #toythug #btstp_id #actionfigurephotography #TGA_MichaelBayStyle #spiderverse
Easy like Sunday mornin' —————————- #redhulk #demondog #mashup #toycommunity #toyphotography #bythebulb #michaelbaythatshit #wheretoysdwell #toygroup_alliance #toycrewbuddies #toyz_zone #toptoyphotos #toyartistry #toyoutsiders #toydiscovery #epictoyart #marvelcomics #marvellegends #ghostbusters #actionfigurephotography #terrordog
9. McBricks
Dedicado a todo lo relacionado con LEGO, esta cuenta hace que estos personajes cobren vida mejor que la mayoría de las películas animadas.
I don’t understand… Spiderman only wears a wig for Halloween and he gets all the good stuff. Perhaps we should have gone trick or treating as ourselves as well. Well anyway happy Halloween everyone! #halloween #spiderman #ironman #captainamerica #lego #legominifigures #legostagram #legoworld #toyphotography #toystagram #legophotography #legoaddict #minifigures #bricknetwork #TopToyPhotos #vitruvianbrix #marvel #TOYDISCOVERY #TOYSLAGRAM_Lego #legoart #lego_hub #brickcentral #AFOL #dccomics #stuckinplastic #JustAnotherToyGroup #toyartistry #toycrewbuddies #BricksInFocus #disney
Feel like I wound up in some sort of horror movie. Just so much death in here… #popcorn #corn #lego #legominifigures #legostagram #propercorn #legoworld #toyphotography #toystagram #legophotography #legoaddict #minifigures #bricknetwork #TopToyPhotos #vitruvianbrix #marvel #TOYDISCOVERY #TOYSLAGRAM_Lego #legoart #lego_hub #brickcentral #AFOL #dccomics #stuckinplastic #JustAnotherToyGroup #toygroup_alliance #toyartistry #toycrewbuddies #BricksInFocus #disney
Reporting back to duty! It's time to make the streets of London safer, on brick at the time. #london #bobbie #jcf #lego #legominifigures #legostagram #legoworld #toyphotography #toystagram #legophotography #legoaddict #minifigures #bricknetwork #TopToyPhotos #vitruvianbrix #marvel #TOYDISCOVERY #TOYSLAGRAM_Lego #legoart #lego_hub #brickcentral #AFOL #dccomics #stuckinplastic #JustAnotherToyGroup #toygroup_alliance #toyartistry #toycrewbuddies #BricksInFocus #disney