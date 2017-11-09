Impresionantes cuentas de Instagram con figuras de acción EN ACCIÓN: morirás de nostalgia


Casi todos los niños pasaron la infancia golpeando figuras de acción entre ellas, o construyéndolas con algún material e inventando historias, guerras eternas, romances o dramas o todo junto, en juegos interminables que podían durar semanas, o historias breves que duraban el rato dentro de un vehículo o mientras acompañabas a tus padres a hacer las compras o al trabajo. Hoy los niños siguen apreciando los juguetes, pese a las múltiples opciones de entretenimiento que ofrece la tecnología. Pero para la generación de los que ahora son adultos, los juguetes son sin duda parte de su bestiario emocional y muchos adultos siguen guardando algunos juguetes de la infancia, o incluso compran figuras de acción para coleccionar y dejarlas posando en una repisa.

Algunos de estos adultos fanáticos de las figuras de acción han ido más allá y toman toda la experiencia que ganaron en la infancia imaginando escenarios para sus juguetes, solo que ahora lo hacen de manera profesional: con iluminación, escenarios, manipulación fotográfica y todo tipo de efectos e instrumentos para dar vida a estos pequeños de plástico.

 

Hay miles de cuentas de Instagram dedicadas al arte de la figuración y presentación de juguetes y sería imposible enumerarlas a todas, pero acá hay una selección de algunas de las más notables:

 

1. ActionFigureFotos

La cuenta ActionFigureFotos está dedicada a juguetes de los años 60 y 90. GI Joes sobre todo, pero también personajes de He-Man, Marvel y DC Comics hacen sus espectaculares apariciones.

2. BatmanTheAnimatedFan

Simon es un artista del Reino Unido, un fanático de Batman y un coleccionista de figuras de acción. Su cuenta de Instagram está dedicada a juguetes de Batman.

3. PrinceDraco

El príncipe Draco mezcla “tomas de acción” con sus poses de figuras de acción para hacer que los juguetes cobren vida.

4. RyanDeanToyPhotography

Chuck es fotógrafo y fanático de las figura de acción. Sus especialidades fotográficas incluyen retoque y fotomanipulación. Elementos útiles cuando conviertes juguetes sin vida en obras de arte.

5. bio.mech.force

El creador de la cuenta, rsuriyop, es un fotografío de juguetes amateur, aunque su trabajo parezca totalmente profesional.

6.ToyThug

Toy Thug es una plataforma dedicada para la cultura pop y el movimiento de recolección de juguetes. Esta cuenta es curadora de algunas de las mejores fotos y cuentas de figuras de acción en Instagram.

7. Yasuke_79

Felton es un fotógrafo, cineasta y artista de medios que da vida a sus figuras con tomas realistas y efectos añadidos.

8.ByTheBulb

By The Bulb recrea escenas y situaciones que involucran juguetes que a menudo parecen demasiado reales y no es que eso sea malo, en lo absoluto.

9. McBricks

Dedicado a todo lo relacionado con LEGO, esta cuenta hace que estos personajes cobren vida mejor que la mayoría de las películas animadas.

¿Qué te parecieron estas espectaculares y creativas páginas? ¿Te animarías a hacer algo parecido?

