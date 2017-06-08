La foto de esta pareja en traje de baño se está haciendo viral por una razón genial

Si bien los estereotipos nos dicen que una mujer hermosa debe ser delgada, alta, con cabello largo y un montón de cosas insólitas más, los cierto es que la belleza es subjetiva y corresponde solo a los ojos que la ven. Jazzy es una madre y esposa estadounidense que se cansó de verse “bien” para todo el mundo menos para ella y decidió aceptar su figura y amarla, al mismo tiempo que su seguridad enamoraba más a su esposo Owen.

Su lema es sentirse cómodo bajo nuestra propia piel y su Instagram tiene miles de seguidores. Jazzy posteó una foto explicando cómo es la relación con su familia y su marido, y es realmente conmovedora:

“En todos los años este hombre ha amado cada curva, rollito y estría en mi cuerpo. Nunca entendí por qué, ¿cómo podía amar algo que no era “perfecto”? ¿Cómo un hombre que tiene un estilo de vida Fit ama a alguien como yo? No tengo un estómago plano, me sacudo cuando camino y si cubo las escaleras muy rápido es como si mi cuerpo aplaudiera. Ahora veo que no tengo el cuerpo “perfecto”, cada rollito, cada curva y estría me ha conformado perfectamente para hacernos felices. Amo mi cuerpo y finalmente puedo ver por qué él también”.

Muchos la han criticado por su cuerpo, pero ella insiste en que está orgullosa de cada una de las marcas que le dejaron sus embarazos, de sus curvas.



Entrena en al gimnasio, come sano y se siente a gusto con su cuerpo.

“Para todos los odiosos que han estado diciendo que soy una gorda insana y que no hago nada al respecto, aún sabiendo que no les debo explicaciones, quería mostrarles la prueba de que sí voy al gimnasio y soy muy sana…No porque amemos nuestro cuerpo cuerpo quiere decir que no lo cuidemos, amarte no quiere decir que nos dejemos estar. Cuando te amas, cuidas tu cuerpo. Los buenos hábitos alimenticios y el ejercicio son la clave para mantenernos sanos y perder peso, pero sino también está bien. No se trata de ser delgados o gordos sino de de ser saludables”.

Upsocl