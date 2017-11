La gran fortuna de “Eleven” de “Stranger Things” con apenas 13 años

Congratulations to @edward_enninful on a stunning first issue for @britishvogue. I am so honored to be included in this issue, and to have had the opportunity to work with the legendary @patrickdemarchelier – Thank you for including me! ❤ #NewVogue

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:24am PST