best friends since '09 and until the day we die 😎 happy birthday to this wonderful human being I was lucky enough to meet so early in life. you are everything to me (and I mean everything – my childhood bff, my lab partner, my back up if I ever got into a fight probably) and I wouldn't have it any other way!! I love you so so much and I'd say your birthday was a success 😊💪🏼 (ps yes I was a giant in fourth grade but I was also wearing heels for fun jayde is not abnormally small)

A post shared by Madison De La Garza (@maddelagarza) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:22am PDT