La sobrina de la princesa Diana ha crecido mucho. Es modelo y todos destacan el parecido con su tia

It's such an honour to walk for a brand that celebrates women, life, individuality & JOY – @dolcegabbana do this like no other! THANK YOU for having me again, I loved every moment! ❤️❤️❤️ #dgfamily #dgloveslondon #dgharrods

A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:55am PDT