Russell Crowe vuelve a encender las redes sociales. Su excesivo sobrepeso lo llenó de críticas (+Fotos)

Russell on set of Boy Erased. It's been a long time with no beard ! #russellcrowe http://www.cetusnews.com/life/Russell-Crowe-is-unrecognisable-as-he-sports-fuller-figure-for-new-gig.BkutSHCb6-.html

A post shared by Russell Crowe & TOFOG (@russellcrowetofog) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:31am PDT