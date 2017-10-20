Se maquilló día y noche por 10 años. Ahora se muestra al natural, luce irreconocible y bellísima

El maquillaje es una forma más de expresión y una manera de embellecernos, la mayoría de las mujeres aman el maquillaje y la forma en la que las hace sentir. Pero muchas veces ese gusto por él se transforma en obsesión y en adicción, como el caso de Amy, quien con apenas 24 años no podía permitir que nadie la vieja sin cosméticos.
Amy Robb es una recién graduada de psicología que se levantaba todos los días a las 4.15 de la mañana para poder maquillarse tranquila antes de empezar el día.
Ha estado con su novio por cinco años y nunca permitió que él la viera sin maquillaje, hasta hora. Cuando estaba con él, dormía con maquillaje y se levantaba muy temprano para retocarla antes de que el muchacho se levantara.
“Normalmente no podía dormir, me asustaba que mi maquillaje se saliera durante la noche y él me vería sin él.”
Amy Robb, Mirror.
La chica le contó al diario Mirror que siempre usaba una base con extra covertura y pestañas postizas, no podía salir de la casa sin eso. También llevaba el pelo platinado con un fuerte bronceado, lo que le daba un aspecto muy falso.
Su adicción partió a los 13 años, luego de que su prima un año mayor que ella le pusiera maquillaje por primera vez. Durante esa edad su piel se llenó de granos, así que usó todo tipo de cosméticos para cubrir su rostro.
Así lucía:
Para ella, la adolescencia fueron tiempos difíciles, sufrió de problemas de autoestima, padeció anorexia y también se hizo adicta al bronceado artificial.
A los 17 años fue internada por primera vez en un un hospital, pesando solo 35 kilos, puso sanar su anorexia, pero la obsesión por el maquillaje siguió. Fue hospitalizada dos veces más por intentar atentar contra su vida y a finales de 2016 fue dada de alta.
TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY 🤗 Would you actually even believe these are both me???!!! 😱 LEFT – I had an addiction to makeup. I literally needed it to have any sort of self-confidence. Spending hours painting my face to cover up my acne and scars. Fake eyelashes were a necessity to me every single day since I had pulled every last one out. Also abusing sunbeds and hair dyed off my head. RIGHT – I now have more days bare faced than I do wearing makeup. But, as you can see…it's a totally different look altogether. Some concealer and mascara is about the height of it. But I am now just embracing who I really am. I get a lot of people saying to me that they wish they could go about without make-up on. And I'll be honest that it's something I still find difficult at times. Especially when the majority of girls are slayinnn with these completely flawless faces. I actually wish I had the skills to perform such mastery if I wanted😂 In a generation where filters are the norm, it puts far too much pressure on girls to always be picture perfect. Well I am so beyond done with conforming to society's unattainable standards. We should all love ourselves exactly the way we are. Do you? ❤️
Desde ese momento, todo cambió. Ya no necesitaba del maquillaje para sentirse querida o aceptada.
“Pensé: ‘¿por qué debería usarlo para sentirme apreciada?’. Todo lo que quería era ser yo misma. En cuanto dejé de usarlo (maquillaje) comencé a sentirme cada vez más cómoda con mi propia piel“.
Amy Robb,Mirror.
Así se ve ahora usando un look mucho más natural. ¡Bellísima!
So I really cannot express enough thanks to the walking legend behind this photograph that is @brendangallagherphoto … The first thing I ever read when I came across him was: part time photographer, part time psychologist, and I was like YESSSSS, love him already! Brendan produces the most beautiful images, that's a given… but you will gain SO MUCH MORE than just a few nice pictures from the time you're lucky enough to be in his company. The amount of knowledge he has about literally everything is totally inspiring-reading a book a day since the age of 11! He just understands people and so knows what you want from a photoshoot without you even having to ask him. We met up for a coffee for the first time a few weeks ago and were still sitting there 4 hours later. Went and did a quick shoot for no more than 30 minutes …which was probably around 5 minutes taking photos, 25 minutes chatting and laughing our heads off. I genuinely almost cried when I saw the photos. Yes they are topless because that's what I felt like doing that day. Yet a shoot like this is not something I ever would have imagined myself doing before meeting Brendan. I definitely wouldn't have had the confidence and would have been totally mortified at the very thought of it. The images are not pornographic but feel they have captured so many different emotions that I never even dreamed I would be capable of portraying. And the most important thing is that I felt completely comfortable AND an added extra of being one of the most enjoyable days ever. If you need photos taken for absolutely ANYTHING – portfolio, fashion, weddings, property, events, food, or just to feel beautiful for a day.. GO TO BRENDAN. I am quite confident that you will not find anyone quite like him ❤️
Ahora dice que solo utiliza un poco de corrector y máscara de pestañas y listo, luce hermosa y radiante con esa nueva actitud que le salvó la vida. Ahora está enfocada en ayudar a otros a aceptarse tal como son.