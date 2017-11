Tara Reid rechazó críticas y negó tener anorexia. Pero estas fotos demuestran lo contrario

Favorite look so far 👌🔥 from today’s shoot with @liveinmagazine 🎥 Big thank you to @bambiihair, makeup @kseniyadurst, wardrobe @aarongomezp, outfit @sgshannagall, fashion editor @pamelaquinzi, and the lovely staff at @ivanbittonstylehouse

A post shared by Tara Reid (@tarareid) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT