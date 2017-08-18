Tiene 35 años y ha gastado una fortuna para lucir como un “anciano sexy”: Su cambio es increíble


Pawel Ladziak es un hombre de 35 años que se ha hecho famoso por una particular razón: quiere convertirse en un “anciano sexy”.

Este hombre, conocido como el “vikingo polaco” en redes sociales, ha gastado millones en verse mayor. Para eso ha recurrido a tratamientos para teñir su pelo y barba.

A pesar de que es un hombre joven, para él envejecer es algo bueno y siente que el look de “anciano sexy” es el que mejor le queda.

En Instagram tiene más de 349 mil seguidores, quienes en su mayoría le escriben para halagar su look, otros lo comparan con el mediático Gianluca Vacchi. Comentarios como “Este tipo es una copia de Gianluca Vacchi”, “luces genial”, “no puedo creer que tenga 35”, “eres el mejor” y “qué gran físico”, son los que recibe a diario.

Polish Viking vs @gianlucavacchi 👥

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

Pero lo que más llama la atención es la diferencia entre su aspecto anterior y el que tiene ahora.

Let's brake the instagram!!! 🤘🏻 I want to see 100k of likes here, you better smash that like button cause I will find you and I will make you do a milion of push-ups! 💪🏻😎 . . . . . #fitfam #strong #instafit #muscle #fitlife #fitspo #beard #training #hustle #hot #polishboy #whitehair #handsome #model #aesthetics #lifestyle #ripped #gymselfie #noexcuses #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #6pack #diet #physique #fitnessaddict #fitnesslifestyle #bodybuildingmotivation #aesthetics #fitnessfreak #holiday

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

Do you have an electrican? Because my cables are about to explode!

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

