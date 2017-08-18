Tiene 35 años y ha gastado una fortuna para lucir como un “anciano sexy”: Su cambio es increíble

Pawel Ladziak es un hombre de 35 años que se ha hecho famoso por una particular razón: quiere convertirse en un “anciano sexy”.
Este hombre, conocido como el “vikingo polaco” en redes sociales, ha gastado millones en verse mayor. Para eso ha recurrido a tratamientos para teñir su pelo y barba.
A pesar de que es un hombre joven, para él envejecer es algo bueno y siente que el look de “anciano sexy” es el que mejor le queda.
En Instagram tiene más de 349 mil seguidores, quienes en su mayoría le escriben para halagar su look, otros lo comparan con el mediático Gianluca Vacchi. Comentarios como “Este tipo es una copia de Gianluca Vacchi”, “luces genial”, “no puedo creer que tenga 35”, “eres el mejor” y “qué gran físico”, son los que recibe a diario.
Pero lo que más llama la atención es la diferencia entre su aspecto anterior y el que tiene ahora.
long long time ago 😊🤣😂
Do you remember that photo of mine? I agree, it's so bad but it is motivation for me and you. Same as everyone I fight with my weakness. I still can remember where I started and where I am now. I'll never surrender because I don't want go back! Let's stick together team and make a deal – I motivate you and you motivate me!.
Let's brake the instagram!!! 🤘🏻 I want to see 100k of likes here, you better smash that like button cause I will find you and I will make you do a milion of push-ups! 💪🏻😎
