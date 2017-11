Video | Madre viraliza grabación donde le prohíben amamantar en público y las redes le dan todo su apoyo

13 months of ebf(exclusive breastfeeding) and I had never have this happen. The conversation started ….(baby gets hungry) Secretary: um you can't do that in here.Me: huh😳 do what🤔 feed my child???Secretary: well I mean can you at least cover up?Me: you can't be serious right now….no ma'am I will not. She continued to insist that I do and when she realized I wasn't she called this guy in…so I decided to record….if children were taught that breastfeeding is natural it would be no"there's little kids here" remarks. If adults stopped sexualizing women period…there would be no guys afraid of making eye contact like this one… I will not cover my child to eat #normalize breastfeeding#the children weren't even paying attention#my child will not hide and eat

Posted by Aisha Michelle Marshall on Tuesday, November 7, 2017