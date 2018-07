Got distracted cycling #plogga_uk #plogga into Nottingham along #rivertrent #litterheroes #2minutebeachclean #plasticbottle @plogga #plogging_uk #plogging @katechannelingpositivity see what I mean?

A post shared by Theresa Bristow (@itisonlytree) on Feb 9, 2018 at 4:20am PST