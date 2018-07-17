Una erupción volcánica arrojó lava sobre el techo de un bote turístico cerca de la Isla Grande y ocasionó heridas a por lo menos 13 personas, informaron el lunes funcionarios de Hawái.
Uno de los pasajeros se fracturó la pierna y otros tenían quemaduras, indicó el Departamento de Tierra y Recursos Naturales de Hawai, que señaló que de momento se desconoce la magnitud de las lesiones.
Los guardacostas establecieron una zona de navegación segura en la punta oriental de la isla, donde los ríos de lava del volcán llegan hasta el océano Pacífico, creado vapores venenosos. Los barcos deben mantenerse así a 1.000 pies de la costa, aunque algunos operadores turísticos con experiencia pueden solicitar una licencia para acercarse a hasta 160 pies de los ríos de lava.
Los pasajeros habían pagado 225 dólares a la compañía Lava Ocean Tours Big Island por una experiencia “que cambia la vida”, según informa el diario USA Today.
La explosión se produjo al entrar en contacto la lava con el océano. La bomba de magma ardiente atravesó el techo del barco, creando un agujero del tamaño de una pelota de baloncesto.
#LeilaniEstatesEruption #KilaueaVolcano UPDATE (July 16 at 9 AM): Unbelievable footage from @IkaikaMarzo's crew on board the @KalapanaCulturalTours lava boat captures the lava explosion that sent lava bombs (lava rock and debris) flying into the air, which landed on a tour boat that was operated by Shane Turpin. The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department has just confirmed 12 passengers were injured. We are told three people were taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center. Two passengers (no details on gender or age) were in stable condition. One, a woman in her 20s, is in serious condition with a fractured femur. The remaining 9 passengers drove themselves to the hospital, and the Fire Department reported their injuries were not as serious. Hawaiʻi County Fire officials say a lava bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole. One of the railings of the boat was also damaged. The lava tour boat returned to Wailoa Harbor in Hilo and docked near Suisan around 7 AM. #HawaiiNewsNow has learned that the state Department of Land and Natural Resources is taking the lead on this investigation, which will involve the U.S. Coast Guard as well as the county. It's unclear how close Turpin's tour boat was to the Kapoho lava ocean entry when the explosion happened, but eyewitnesses report the boat appeared to be "very close". On July 11, the Coast Guard changed their mandatory safety perimeter zone around ocean entries (Kapoho and Kalea) from 100 meters to 50 meters for licensed lava tour boat operators. I spoke with #IkaikaMarzo, who says he was consulted about the change, but disagreed with it — saying he believed it was unnecessarily close. All other mariners, without explicit written permission from the Captain of the Port of Honolulu, are required to observe a mandatory 300 meter safety zone around all active lava entry point. Stay tuned to @HawaiiNewsNow for the very latest developments! As soon as I have more information, I’ll update you. #HInews #HawaiiNews #HNN #WeAreYourSource (Images courtesy @IkaikaMarzo)