Lamentablemente, los imposibles estereotipos de belleza femenina implementados por las revistas y los espacios televisivos han supuesto que muchas mujeres vivan su vida acomplejadas por la única razón de que sus cuerpos no se ajustan a lo impuesto por los modelos sociales.
Un ejemplo de ello son las llamadas ‘hip dips’, el nombre que recibe el hecho de que las caderas femeninas presentes una especie de hendidura entre el muslo y el hueso pélvico, lo que hace que la parte superior de la pierna no tenga ese aspecto redondeado que solemos ver en las modelos que nos muestran los medios.
Por suerte, el auge de las redes sociales ha permitido una democratización al respecto de los cuerpos femeninos que estamos acostumbrados a ver, y muchas mujeres están alzando la voz, mostrando sin ningún tipo de complejo cómo son realmente los cuerpos corrientes.
Muchas mujeres se han encargado de mostrar que las ‘hip dips’ no son en absoluto un defecto y que se trata de un tipo de forma más que se puede dar en el cuerpo femenino.
De hecho, la formación de estas ‘hendiduras’ viene determinada por la forma de la pelvis, por lo que depende de la estructura ósea y no de la dieta o el ejercicio que se haga.
Estas son algunas de las publicaciones en Instagram con las que muchas mujeres han reivindicado la forma natural de su cuerpo y han convertido en tendencia las ‘hip dips’
HIP DIPS⁉️‼️⁉️‼️ ——– This is something I've seen a lot of posts about on Instagram, and not something I realised was a 'thing' until recently ! – LADIES DO NOT FEEL SELF-CONSCIOUS ABOUT HIP HIPS! So many people have this, including me clearly!!! As far as I'm aware from research, it is to do with a combination of the shape of your body (mainly pelvis) and your gluteus medius…pls correct me if I'm wrong! My glute med need a lot of work because they are weak, which may in time help the appearance of my hip dips but it's not something I waste time worrying about☺️ – Please don't start to dislike parts of your body because someone else feels that way about theirs💞 chances are no one notices anyway, particularly if its a 'problem' like hip dips!
“¡CHICAS, NO OS PREOCUPÉIS POR VUESTRAS CADERAS! ¡Mucha gente las tiene así, incluyéndome claramente a mí misma! Por lo que sé de lo que he investigado, es una combinación de la forma de tu cuerpo (principalmente la pelvis) y tu glúteo. Yo necesito fortalecer mucho mis glúteos pues éstos son débiles, lo que en algún momento puede mejorar la apariencia de mis hip dips, pero es algo en lo que no gasto mi tiempo preocupándome”, explica esta usuaria de Instagram.
I'm so glad I found this article. I have always hated my hips, I would look at other women overweight or slim and still be jealous of their hips…. why do my hips look wobbbly and stick out no matter how thin I get. I've never felt confident to wear tight dresses over my hips, tight skirts, or even my training tights as it really shows my wobbly "violin hips" so according to this article about 5% of women have predominant "hip dips" so I don't feel like as much of a freak. Unfortunately there isn't a lot we can do about our shape, learn to accept it and love our hips 👍🏻 I'd love to hear if you have the same concerns. http://betterbuttchallenge.com/what-is-hip-dip-and-why-having-this-feature-doesnt-mean-youre-a-freak/
“Siempre he odiado mis caderas, podía mirar otras mujeres con sobrepeso o más delgadas y aún así sentir envidia de su cadera. ¿Por qué mis caderas parecen onduladas sin importar lo delgada que esté? Nunca me sentí segura de usar vestidos, faldas o incluso mallas ajustadas porque muestran mi ondulante “cadera violín”. Cerca del 5% de las mujeres tienen hip dips, así que ya no me siento como un monstruo. Lamentablemente no hay mucho que podamos hacer sobre nuestra forma más que aprender a aceptarlo y amar a nuestras caderas”, cuenta otra en su perfil.
🌺🌺HIPS DIPS🌺🌺 The awesome @iamleyahshanks put up a great post on TBCR Facebook page about "Hip Dips". I know, it sounds bizarre, but I have a feeling some of you will get me. I had this image in my head that my hips had to be perfectly rounded and smooth the whole way down. My hips however, don't do that. My hips, even at the height of my ED, have always had these "hip dips". I completely forgot that it was something I was so concerned with as a young girl. I think on many occasions, we are made to feel like our body shape is a problem. We are bombarded with ideas like "you're a pear so you wear this" or "you're actually an apple so don't wear that dress." Like bro, I am not a fruit, I am a woman. I AM HUMAN SHAPED. It's just another one of those seemingly insignificant details that I remember obsessing over, and I honestly want this account to try and promote the idea of not obsessing so much. There is no good or bad body shape. We just are what we are. 💕
Soooo…let's talk about Hip Dips a.k.a. 🎻 Hips. To be 100% honest, the only hip dip I've previously been familiar with is the workout one where you're in side plank dipping your hip down to work your obliques. 🤔 But I suppose there's a new hip dip in town that describes the indent that occurs after your hip and before your thigh begins. . For anyone asking "how do I fill in my hips?", let me tell you that this was never a "problem" until people started making it a problem. With pics of models on IG in string bikinis and body con dresses showing off their tiny waists, wide hips, and super hourglass figures – you see those pics getting tons of likes which makes you feel like that's how you need to look! It makes you start to believe that this is THE BEST body type, the MOST IDEAL body type, the body type that GUYS LIKE. And you start to think that if you don't look like that, you're not good enough. 😔 Move over magazine covers…Instagram pics are the new beauty standard. 🙄 . Listen up. Hip dips are NORMAL! If your hip bone sits a tad higher than your femur, fat and muscle in that area are likely to cave inward. Literally THAT IS ALL. So if you want to spend all day and night fighting the natural anatomy of your body trying to "fill in" your hips, let me tell you right now that you are better off spending your energy elsewhere. Focus on being stronger. On enhancing what you've got instead of focusing on your "flaws." Hip dips do not make you a good person, a bad person, a skinny person or a fat person. They just are. . Now…onwards to more important things in life!!!
‼️ HOLD UP let's talk about hip dips for a minute 🤔🤔 As you can see from this picture and many of my other pictures I have preeeeeetty large 'hip dips'.. This is where my leg/hip area comes in just before my quad starts.. I thought these lil dips were unique to me until I read the gorgeous @sjamesfit this morning all about how they're actually a huge insecurity to loads of women!! I then went on to google hip dips and read all about how they're seen as a bad thing for women and some people even go as far as to have fat injected into them to smooth them out 😱😱😱😱 WELL I sure as hell wasn't about to add another thing onto my insecurity list 😂✋🏼✋🏼✋🏼 If anyone else has these cute ass hip dips then you should rock them.. For 20 years I've picked at areas of my body I hate but not once did I pick up on these! A few years ago I would have read that article and suddenly felt insecure and wanted to change them. Now I don't give a poo what other people think looks good on women or not. I think they're cool. 😎 😂 And yes growing my quads 17483 times bigger has probably made the hip dips even more prominent but quads are cool too. Conclusion: I'm cool. You're cool. Everyone's cool. Bye. Don't forget to watch my latest YouTube video where I unbox my supplement delivery from @womensbest 💕💕 LINK IN MY BIO 💕💕💕💕💕