HIP DIPS⁉️‼️⁉️‼️ ——– This is something I've seen a lot of posts about on Instagram, and not something I realised was a 'thing' until recently ! – LADIES DO NOT FEEL SELF-CONSCIOUS ABOUT HIP HIPS! So many people have this, including me clearly!!! As far as I'm aware from research, it is to do with a combination of the shape of your body (mainly pelvis) and your gluteus medius…pls correct me if I'm wrong! My glute med need a lot of work because they are weak, which may in time help the appearance of my hip dips but it's not something I waste time worrying about☺️ – Please don't start to dislike parts of your body because someone else feels that way about theirs💞 chances are no one notices anyway, particularly if its a 'problem' like hip dips! – Wearing @forever21 and @armatura_clothing – #positivity #motivation #fitness #hipdips #glutes #workout #fitfam #fitnessblogger

