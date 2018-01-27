It’d been a couple of weeks since I’d made a buddha bowl so this is the one I came up with for lunch today. There’s roasted pumpkin with a dusting of dukkah, roasted chickpeas, roasted cauliflower with avocado-tahini sauce and quinoa with pine nuts, parsley, lemon zest, cranberries and Yay tofu feta and some baby spinach leaves. This was really delicious 😍but I don’t have any leftovers 😕 and I love leftovers!!!Who doesn’t??? All those flavours melding overnight…yum!😍😍Fodmap note: the avocado, chickpeas and cranberries are all at fodmap friendly levels (according to the Monash app)👍👍#veganbowl #buddhabowl #healthychoice #healthyeats #bowlfood #cleaneats #veggie #veganeats #whatveganseat #fodmap #plantstrong #plantbaseddiet #eattherainbow #ahealthynut #vegandiet #veganlunch #wfpb #vegansofig #realfood #eatplants

A post shared by Cat 🌿 (@lowfodmapvegancat) on Jan 15, 2018 at 11:57pm PST