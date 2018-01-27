“Bowl Food” es la tendencia que desde el 2016 han adoptado los amantes de la comida saludable en redes sociales, con el objetivo de presentar alimentos nutritivos de forma entretenida y dinámica.

Es necesario destacar que solo durante el 2017 esta tendencia llegó a varias librerías de Estados Unidos, Londres y España en al menos siete libros dedicados a recetas de “Bowl Food”, según indica El Patagónico.

Además, hasta el momento en Instagram hay más de 1,3 millones de publicaciones de batidos, yogures,  postres con la etiqueta #smoothiebowl. En tanto, los platos salados están categorizados con la etiqueta de #bowlfood, con la cual es fácil encontrarlos.

En redes sociales, especialmente en Instagram y Pinterest, no es extraño ver fotos de apetitosos y coloridos platillos servidos en bowls. La mayoría de estos son preparaciones sanas realizadas por amantes de la vida fitness.

Actualmente las imágenes de desayunos, almuerzos y cenas servidos en bowls se propagan por la red social e imponen tendencia a la hora de servir comida. La moda incluso llegó a varios restaurantes que abandonaron los platos para utilizar el bowl.

A continuación te dejamos con algunas fotografías compartidas en la red social: 

 

It’d been a couple of weeks since I’d made a buddha bowl so this is the one I came up with for lunch today. There’s roasted pumpkin with a dusting of dukkah, roasted chickpeas, roasted cauliflower with avocado-tahini sauce and quinoa with pine nuts, parsley, lemon zest, cranberries and Yay tofu feta and some baby spinach leaves. This was really delicious 😍but I don’t have any leftovers 😕 and I love leftovers!!!Who doesn’t??? All those flavours melding overnight…yum!😍😍Fodmap note: the avocado, chickpeas and cranberries are all at fodmap friendly levels (according to the Monash app)👍👍#veganbowl #buddhabowl #healthychoice #healthyeats #bowlfood #cleaneats #veggie #veganeats #whatveganseat #fodmap #plantstrong #plantbaseddiet #eattherainbow #ahealthynut #vegandiet #veganlunch #wfpb #vegansofig #realfood #eatplants

A post shared by Cat 🌿 (@lowfodmapvegancat) on

Breakfast 🍌 #workingfromhome

A post shared by Jamie (@meant_to_inspire_blog) on

restocked on my dairy free milk & chia seeds via @vitacost so H E L L O chia pudding! – this is one of my 2 go-to snacks / bfasts; super happy for Vitacost’s F R E E ✌🏼 day shipping & N O membership fee – it makes reordering staples so much easier. this is using 🤚🏼 of my #vitacosttop10 I reorder all the time; deets 👇🏼 ! *** I N M Y B O W L : 👉🏼 s o a k // o v e r n i g h t • 2 tbsp @nutiva chia seeds ( I like these b/c they absorb super well & it’s a H U G E bag ) • ¼ cup @milkadamia unsweetened macadamia nut milk ( no weird ingredients & makes this super creamy ) 👉🏼 t o p // w i t h • handful frozen bluebs • @go_raw sprouted sunflower seeds ( I like sprouted nuts & seeds for easy digestion! ) • @livingintentions sprouted almonds ( same 💕 as above ) • @woodstockfoods Brazil nuts ( good source of selenium! ) • @manitobaharvest hemp hearts ( amazing vegan protein ) – stay tuned later this month for another easy recipe using my other top 🤚🏼 products, & happy hump day, fam! #approachingpaleo #vitacostvip

A post shared by N A N C Y CH E N (@approachingpaleo) on

¿Qué te parece? 

Con información de El Patagónico. 
No Hay Más Artículos