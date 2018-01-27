“Bowl Food” es la tendencia que desde el 2016 han adoptado los amantes de la comida saludable en redes sociales, con el objetivo de presentar alimentos nutritivos de forma entretenida y dinámica.
Es necesario destacar que solo durante el 2017 esta tendencia llegó a varias librerías de Estados Unidos, Londres y España en al menos siete libros dedicados a recetas de “Bowl Food”, según indica El Patagónico.
Además, hasta el momento en Instagram hay más de 1,3 millones de publicaciones de batidos, yogures, postres con la etiqueta #smoothiebowl. En tanto, los platos salados están categorizados con la etiqueta de #bowlfood, con la cual es fácil encontrarlos.
En redes sociales, especialmente en Instagram y Pinterest, no es extraño ver fotos de apetitosos y coloridos platillos servidos en bowls. La mayoría de estos son preparaciones sanas realizadas por amantes de la vida fitness.
Actualmente las imágenes de desayunos, almuerzos y cenas servidos en bowls se propagan por la red social e imponen tendencia a la hora de servir comida. La moda incluso llegó a varios restaurantes que abandonaron los platos para utilizar el bowl.
A continuación te dejamos con algunas fotografías compartidas en la red social:
¿Qué te parece?
Con información de El Patagónico.