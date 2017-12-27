Protesters hanging on to tree limbs!

Must Watch! Seriously, protestors hanging on to limbs while they are trying to feed into the chipper. This is a joke now! Our job is dangerous enough as it is, without complete idiots doing things like this. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below about the situation in Sheffield!Update 23/12/12So, what is the backstory of the video? After speaking with the person who is holding on to the branch, his reasons were to delay the removal of any trees on the day. By doing this, he ended up causing a three-hour delay to works, ultimately saving trees and this is one of many reasons why they are protesting.Why did we upload the video? Well, our main reason is to show what tree surgeons have to deal with on a day to day basis, it may seem a little extreme, but in essence, this is whats happening. No matter what people protest, they will push the boundaries, not just in Sheffield but any protest. Where do we stand? We firmly stand with the tree surgeons. It's evident on this day, they got frustrated with this disruption occurring, as it is one of many occasions they have faced, this year. Yes, they did not act in accordance with the Arboriculture Association guidelines or Health & Safety regulations, but they have a job to do and regrettably, frustrations were shown. Why did the police not act? It is apparent that, CPS has informed the local police force to only act when necessary, on this occasion they did not feel the need to act. (Ass covering?) What has Amey/Acorn said? Still awaiting comment. Do we agree with the protest? Yes and No. Yes, when it comes down to limiting the removal of healthy trees causing no issues to the residents.No, when actions are taken causing problems, directly affecting the tree surgeons doing their job safely that they have been instructed to do and to earn a living. If you want to make a difference, target the people who said yes to the works and the ones who hide in the office. Not to the team on the ground! Will we be supporting the cause in the future? Yes, we aim to speak to everyone involved, and we will do this fairly. If we think the protestors are in the wrong and have a past of causing harm, we will speak out. If we believe SCC or AMEY are in the wrong, we will speak out. It's not a one-sided story; it goes both ways! Will the video stay up? Yes, it will, it shows what the protestors are having to do to highlight the situation and what the tree surgeons are having to endure. Are you moderating the comments? Yes, to fall within Facebook guidelines. Arb News/ All Things Arb are not responsible for messages left by users of Facebook. This is stated in Facebook's official community guidelines. We have blocked people and removed highly offensive comments left, Facebook's algorithm will also delete comments that are in breach of the Terms and Conditions. What did we hope to achieve when posting the video? A discussion about the situation in Sheffield.

Posted by Arb News on Wednesday, December 20, 2017