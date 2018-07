🌸🌸🌸 I don't care what people think. I truly believe in individual choice without feeling pressured by media and the "popular" choice. I don't care to spend endless amounts of money on razors and hair removals. Body hair is natural, regardless of gender. Sometimes I shave, sometimes I don't. Either way, it is 100% my choice and 100% my body. I support #projectbodyhair @billie 🌸🌸🌸 #bodypositive

A post shared by Sarah (@misssaraheaton) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT