It’s so easy to get caught up scrolling through Instagram, comparing yourself and thinking you’ll never achieve your body composition goals 💔 comparison is the thief of joy, particularly when you might be comparing yourself to something that’s being enhanced by posing, angling and lighting. .. Here’s me, at the same time in the morning, standing 3 different ways 💁🏼‍♀️. You can see the first pic makes my booty look smaller, the middle just normal and the end a lot bigger 🍑🍑🍑 #goldilocks #onebootythreeway .. I used to hate my bum & its size, and now I’ve embraced it & I actively work to grow it. I work with what I’ve got, I pose in ways that accentuate parts of my body I love, but I encourage you to understand that it isn’t like this from every angle, all the time 🙌🏼💗 #keepingitreal

