Connie Inglis, una joven que padeció anorexia, compartió su lucha contra la enfermedad en su cuenta de Instagram y se transformó en un referente para las personas que intentan recuperarse de distintos trastornos de la alimentación.
La joven, oriunda de la ciudad inglesa de Leeds, mostró su antes y después de sufrir la enfermedad que la acompañó por 12 años. Inglis fue internada tres veces en ese periodo por su deteriorado estado de salud, cuando registró el mismo que un niño de cinco años.
“Sólo quería perder todo mi peso (…) Llegué a un punto en el que estar en el hospital no era suficiente. Lo único que hubiera sido suficiente es que mi corazón se detuviera”, explicó la joven a medios británicos.
“Pasé cerca de seis meses diciéndole a todos que estaba bien, sin darme cuenta del daño que me hacía a mi misma”, agregó.
En el año 2015 la joven sufrió un colapso y debió ser internada en una clínica. En esa entonces Inglis no podía consumir ningún tipo de alimento ya que estaba demasiado débil.
“En ese lugar comencé a realizar las cosas por mi misma nuevamente. Fui dada de alta del hospital en el mes de mayo de 2016, sabiendo que los meses anteriores habían sido los más difíciles de mi vida”, relató.
Tras ser estabilizada, la joven fue dada de alta y se sometió a un proceso de recuperación donde volvió a aceptarse a si misma. Posteriormente ingresó a la Universidad y conoció a su novio.
“Siempre quise tener una cintura perfecta y trabajé por tenerla. Me ejercité, tomé demasiada agua e incluso dejé de comer; el resultado fue que llegué a un hospital al borde de la muerte”, sostuvo la joven en su cuenta de Intagram, plataforma donde intenta ayudar con su testimonio a otras personas que sufren trastornos de la alimentación.
“La persecución de un cuerpo perfecto jamás te hará feliz, debes ser saludable y querer el tuyo tal cual es. En algunos casos hacer bromas sobre él te ayudará a valorarlo más” indicó.
Revisa sus imágenes a continuación:
January 23rd 2016- January 23rd 2017 💙 💙 Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! 💙 💙 Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! 💙 💙 It's a year ago today since I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) I hated everyone who put me through that! I was on drugs that put me out so I wouldn't hurt myself or anyone else. This time last year I was a mess. 💙 But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. Eventually I asked my boyfriend if it was ok if I ate, he told me I should. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! 💙 💙 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I was in this for 10 years before I got out. But I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! 💙💛💜 (I don't want to answer any questions about weight) #positivebeatsperfect
The bloat is real!!!! It's ok to be bigger after you've eaten! It's ok to be full! And it's ok to feel guilty about it! Learning to love my bloat has been one of the hardest things for me because I bloat after EVERYTHING! But that's ok because I'm me and my body is looking after me. 💜 Honestly over the last two days I've eaten sooooo much! And I don't feel bad about it because that's what my body needed!! And to be honest this is the first time I've ever been able to do that, to just let go and eat what I want. It's been great!!! Last night I went out for my first curry in 11 years. I ate and drank with my friends and spent the entire night laughing! And today I've been fighting the cold off with all the food 💕 The jeans have been unbuttoned all day. And that's ok! I've had a great time! 💜 If your worried about your body or feeling uncomfortable in your skin today, just know you are beautiful just the way you are. Keep going 💕 #positivebeatsperfect
Real talk: let's talk about mental illness in relationships. 💜 Ok so this is my boyfriend. We've been together for nearly 2 years and he's stuck with me through EVERYTHING. Nobody asked him to, nobody made him, he did it because he cared. And I will be forever grateful for that! But honestly me and my mental illness have put him through hell and back. And I can't change what has happened. He's stuck with me through hospital admissions, a&e trips, a section, close calls with the police… everything!!! 💜 I moved in with him after I came out of hospital and unfortunately at that time I couldn't look after myself so he did it for me. He became my carer. ➡️ now that honestly breaks my heart to say, but it's true. And it happens to so many people. 💜 If you care about someone with a mental illness, it's not just them who suffers it's you too. And that's unbelievably hard because a lot of the time there isn't a lot you can do apart from be there. It causes problems. It causes resentment. But it can be fixed! 💜 I needed to be cared for and I know a lot of people with mental illness do. But when you get to a point where you can look after yourself, do it!!! Take that responsibility back. Fight for who you are. Fight for a you who doesn't need someone to look after you! Fight for independence. Fight for love. Fight to give you and the people you love their lives back!!! 💜 Mental illness is serious and affects so much more that you would think. We have to spread awareness. We need to stop the stigma. And we need to help, not only people struggling with mental illness but people who care for them as well💕 #positivebeatsperfect
I'm literally shaking writing this post. I've been telling myself for years that it's not ok to talk about it. Nobody will want to know. People will judge you and think you are unworthy to call yourself a woman. People might think your just doing it for attention. But this is so real and something that's been pulling me apart for years. Because of damage my body has been through, inflicted by others and then myself, I have been told I might never have children. It was never a big dream of mine but it was always there and when I got told I couldn't have them I felt like damaged goods. I I felt tainted and alone. I thought no one would ever love me if I told them. My point to sharing this with you is that I don't feel worthy sometimes, I have flashbacks of what he did and what I did in retaliation and it brings me to tears. But when I feel like this I turn to my boyfriend who has accepted me and loves me unconditionally and I turn to this beautiful community. Body positivity has literally saved my life, it has helped me out of the darkest place I have ever been. And even though i still have days where I feel like breaking I now know things I didn't before; • people can hurt me but I will ALWAYS get back up! • pain is not always physical • girls do not have to have children to be worthy in this world • I can be loved no matter what happened to me! So to anyone out there who has suffered with something similar or feels like their broken because their body can't give them a child… you are worthy! You will be in pain for a long time and some days it'll be worse than others but you are not broken. Things will get better and life can be amazing! So please don't feel ashamed or defective or unlovable because you are amazing and nothing that happens to you will change that! You are still you. Please know that you are not to blame, just as I'm not, and don't punish yourself for the cruelty of others. You will get through this and it will be ok! Thank you to everyone in this amazing community, you truly are making me see that I have the courage within me to do anything. You are setting me free #positivebeatsperfect
Con información de BBCL Mujer.
Con información de BBCL Mujer.