THIS IS ME 💪🏽 In 2017, I was called a pig, fat, ugly, a monster… I was told I should kill myself because of how I look. I received thousands of messages like this all year & there have been times where I let those words destroy me. But as my confidence strengthened, I became a fortress of self-love that could not be broken by the words of unhappy people. I learned quickly that happy people don't say hurtful things. And that happiness begins with self-love. The girl I see in the mirror is beautiful with and without makeup, whether I am a size 6 or a size 16. So as 2018 begins, I'm leaving behind all of the words that once hurt me – all of the doubt that once controlled me. No one can tell us who we are. We are glorious. We are beautiful. We are worthy. This video is a small victory in my self-love revolution & I can't wait to continue the fight in 2018. I am not the things they say I am. I will never be reduced to their words. I am brave, I am strong, I am who I'm meant to be. This is me. 💖

A post shared by Nabela Noor (@nabela) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:28am PST