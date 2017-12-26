En tiempos en que los niños están la mayor parte del tiempo conectados, la imaginación y la creación se han vuelto algo escaso. Sobre todo las creaciones manuales como dibujar o pintar. Y que los padres dibujen con sus hijos es algo que está aún más en vías de extinción, debido a los tiempos que corren, tiempos veloces y de hiperconexión.

Pero acá hay un caso excepcional e increíble de un padre y un hijo que hacen sus creaciones en conjunto. Thomas Romain es un artista francés de anime que vive en Tokio. Cuando no está dibujando por su trabajo, se dedica a convertir los dibujos de su pequeño hijo de siete años en increíbles y detallados animé. Su hijo despliega su imaginación y su talento para crear monstruos, personajes y criaturas fantásticas, para las cuales crea incluso historias y diálogos. Su padre toma las creaciones de su hijo y las lleva a un detalle impresionante. Luego sube estas creaciones en su cuenta de Instagram, mostrando el diseño creado por su hijo y luego la realización qué el hace a partir de estos dibujos. Acá hay una selección de estas impresionantes creaciones hechas en colaboración padre e hijo:

 

Con la imaginación del hijo y la habilidad del padre crean unas obras simplemente maravillosas. Sin duda este pequeño tiene un talento impresionante.

Fuente: oddee

