1 year difference! I’ve completely changed this past year and I’m so thankful. From crippling under anorexia and mental health; to healthy, eating anything I want, exercising for fun, discharged from my psych, working my dream job and being independent. Hell yeah to recovery 👏🏻👏🏻

